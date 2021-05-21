They investigate virtual scams to clients of a branch of Banco Nación in Mendoza. The scammers would have accessed the customer’s debit card numbers, linked those accounts to Mercado Pago and made purchases from there. Those affected were retirees, pensioners and users of social plans.

Thursday morning began hectic and with great anguish for hundreds of retirees from Mendoza that their bank accounts were found completely empty. But what happened.

On Thursday morning, prosecutors Flavio D’Amore and Hernán Ríos -from the Fiscal Unit for Economic Crimes-, together with personnel from the Economic Crimes Division of the Mendoza Police, searched the branch of Banco Nación de Villa Nueva (Guaymallén ). The measure was ordered by the prosecutor D’Amore, head of the Prosecutor’s Office No. 7.

“We replaced the money immediately and we started a criminal case for recognize IPs and be able to block them“, the spokesperson of the bank, Sergio Resumil, clarified to Clarín.

With so many social networks and payment platforms appearing in the wide digital universe, that this type of scam occurs is more and more frequent. Therefore, from the bank they warn that the big problem is the lack of regulation. “These platforms like Mercado Pago allow operations but they are not regulated like the banking system. It goes from CBU to CVU and they are out of the Central Bank’s eye. We have to start reviewing this,” summarizes Resumil.

One of the big issues that facilitates these deceptions is that people at some point you provide sensitive information such as your ID, your credit or debit card numbers and even a password. “The idea is then that these platforms are governed by the same rules as the financial system “, claims Resumil.

Regarding the case in Mendoza, the bank issued an official statement on the situation: “In relation to the complaint of a group of retirees from the Villa Nueva branch in Mendoza, due to an alleged emptying of their accounts due to transactions carried out through Mercado Pago, Banco de la Nación Argentina informs that It has already reimbursed the amounts of the operations not carried out by those affected and the amounts of money that were illegally stolen by people outside the entity were credited to their respective accounts. “

Although at first they estimated that some 300 accounts were affected, from the entity they assure that there were only 130. And most of the alleged scams were made through purchases with Mercado Pago in areas of Buenos Aires and Córdoba, they explained.

The Public Ministry is now seeking to determine the origin of the illicit operations for which hundreds of accounts were emptied.

The main hypothesis is that scammers They were able to access customers’ debit card numbers, linked those accounts to Mercado Pago, and then started several purchases that were performed every 40 seconds for amounts that did not exceed $ 900 until practically emptying the accounts.

Meanwhile, the entity indicated that the amounts of the operations not carried out by those affected are being reimbursed. “We are working hard from the branch to give a quick response“said the Regional Manager of Banco Nación in Mendoza, Gustavo Irusta, in dialogue with the local press.

In addition, the entity initiated an internal administrative investigation, in parallel with the judicial investigation and made itself available to the Justice to collaborate in the case that began in the province.

A concern for banks

“From the bank, we ask Facebook for 8 claims per week to remove false profiles from the entity. But they take between 10 and 15 days to block them, “says the BNA spokesman. And he adds that “In the realm of digitization there are great platforms to socialize but that demand some regulation so that he cannot be part of that criminal chain. “

In relation to these concerns, if the restrictions announced on Thursday by Alberto Fernández allow it, next Wednesday there will be a meeting at the Association of Public and Private Banks of the Argentine Republic (ABAPPRA) a meeting of systems technicians and Cyber ​​Security to discuss about the topic.

