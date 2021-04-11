The image of a person wearing a virtual reality headset immediately takes us back to the universe of games. Yet more and more immersive simulations are used to recreate work environments where current or future employees learn, practice or train.

While the incorporation of this technology It is more common in the areas of operation and security, some companies in Argentina are also using it for human resources: in processes of selection of new employees, in induction and in activities of training and coaching.

“The virtual reality, as part of an experimental learning methodology, it allows people to retain much more information than if they grabbed a document and read it, “says Tomás Malio, CEO of Covrel, a company that develops this type of solution.

One of the virtual scenarios in which new DHL employees learn through games and tours. Photo: Courtesy DHL.

The reason that learning is more effective is that it is not only about reading or seeing, but about “perceiving, feeling and doing.” That is, Malio explains, it is a type of “active learning that allows you to retain between 90 and 95% of the information, because you can experience it by doing “.

One of the fundamental characteristics of virtual reality “is that it allows simulating situations with a high degree of reality, while the user interacts in a safe space and receives constant feedback. It is a test mode of continuous trial error without consequences undesirable “, defines Gabriel Pereyra, CEO of Modobeta, a consulting firm specializing in organizational transformation.

Its use is ideal in situations where a worker could be at high risk if he is not well trained to perform the task, for example, in learning to use heavy machinery, repairs of high voltage equipment or in environments that could reach be toxic. This technology opens “a new paradigm for learning, the immersive learning“, says Pereyra.

There are also developments of virtual reality for selection processes. “For example, it can be used for the assessment methodology,” says Malio.

Assessment (evaluation in English) is the name given to group interviews in which role-playing games and other techniques are introduced to see how candidates are doing. These types of group activities can be carried out in simulated environments.

In virtual reality training, employees retain between 90 and 95% of the information they receive. Photo: Courtesy Covrel.

Another possible use is for the process of induction to company culture of new employees. This is the case of Cervercería y Maltería Quilmes, which developed, together with Covrel, a virtual reality experience so that those who join the organization can “walk” and experience how they work in the emblematic beer production plant in the town of Quilmes.

“We finished doing it in 2019 and did an internal pilot test. The plan was to have one helmet per workplace, but the pandemic began, so we opted for the use of cardboards lenses, which allow us to make the journey using an application in the telephone, “says María Guadalupe Narvaja, manager of Cultural Transformation.

Finally, with the forced home office, the virtual tour “became our ally.” According to Narvaja, “it is impressive what virtual reality connects you with the experience. Those who do the tour not only know the tour-type brewery, but also the brewing process, plus the history of Quilmes,” he says.

The development of this type of tool “requires an investment but has high return at all levels: both in learning, because when you do You really grasp something, as well as to democratize opportunities in companies that have great geographic expansion, “says Narvaja.

Looking ahead, “the vision I have is to incorporate this type of technology in different work centers to, for example, learn to make beer. I don’t know what the new normal will be like, but I think we are going towards multiplatform experiences, because not all of us learn in the same way, “he assures.

A DHL employee during virtual reality training. Photo: Courtesy DHL.

The global logistics company DHL has been accelerating the process of incorporating technologies for the automation of its operations for several years: autonomous vehicles and robots for picking, augmented reality glasses for use by warehouse operators and virtual reality for training.

In South America, DHL uses virtual reality to train employees in the onboarding process. Via games and tours, new workers immerse themselves in an interactive platform about the company and its operations, “which allows to capture greater interest and improve work efficiency,” they say from the company.

In these augmented reality games and tours, employees learn about express versus traditional shipments, correct documentation for imports and exports, agent roles and responsibilities, transportation and tracking of cargo at the port and airport, the receipt and billing of cargo.

“Not only do they learn new processes, but they also receive feedback highlighting their most recurring mistakes, allowing improve work efficiency“They detail. For these trainings” the new employees use Samsung Gear RV headphones and learning tools through RV Imova “, report from DHL.

“Employee training through virtual reality offers a more collaborative experience, innovative and efficient, ”says Alberto Oltra, general manager of DHL Global Forwarding, Spanish-speaking Region of South America.

This technology “is playing an increasingly important role in the approach that companies take to train, present products and even empower customers,” he says.

On GlobantWith the pandemic, they made “several prototypes for internal use, to measure the state of the art and see how it would work, for example, to hold virtual meetings in which people get together in the same place to watch a game,” says Gonzalo Ordeix, Director of Technology. However, it is not something they are using.

“Virtual reality is used in sectors such as aeronautics or for training people in factories, where you have processes whose training would be very risky, or for tours of places that cannot be reached personally,” he lists.

Although the development of virtual reality “is not superlative anywhere in Latin America, it has already started and will continue to evolve,” says Ordeix. Particularly, the hardware will: “Current headsets are quite cumbersome and we are also limited by bandwidth. We are not ready for 360 video streaming,” he notes.