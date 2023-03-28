Monday, March 27, 2023, 20:42



| Updated 9:36 p.m.



Virtual reality glasses allow you to enter the passionate biblical parades of Lorca and fly over the main race of Juan Carlos I to observe horses, floats and fast chariots from the air. The Minister of Economy, Finance, Digital Administration and European Funds, Luis Alberto Marín, yesterday delivered eight of these glasses and six personalized showcases to the presidents of the Easter brotherhoods for them to use in their museum spaces. Whites and blues will have two pairs of glasses and the rest of the steps will have one.

The ‘Immersive Holy Week in Lorca’ project is a proposal to immerse yourself in biblical-passionate parades through virtual reality techniques. To do this, last year resources of all the processions were recorded with an immersive 360-degree camera but also of acts such as the Salve de las pasos Blanco and Azul and the collection of thrones. Until Friday Lorca and visitors will be able to try them at the headquarters of the Cajamurcia Foundation, on Corredera street.

The mayor, Diego José Mateos, highlighted that Lorca’s is the first Holy Week in the Region to have this technology and the presidents of the White and Blue steps agreed that this new element will make their museums more attractive to visitors. visitors.

The application has been designed to be inclusive and accessible and is operated only with the head to facilitate the experience for people with reduced mobility or the elderly. The project, developed through the Integra Digital Foundation and has been financed with European funds for regional development (Feder).