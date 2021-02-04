Virtual reality has always seemed like a fascinating technology with enormous potential. Being able to recreate environments at will, and adapt them to specific needs or desires, breaks one and a thousand barriers. Not surprisingly, tools such as professional flight simulators have been used for years to recreate a certain reality for training purposes, and the slow but progressive deployment of this technology for recreational purposes is also leading to a revolution in this field, as reflected by Steam in your 2020 stats.

Virtual reality is neither good nor bad per se, and I know that this may seem obvious, but in cases like the one I am going to comment on below, a response is usually produced against the means used, instead of focusing on the use given to them. That is why I have clarified that I love technology, just to say below what it uses, like the one given by a Korean television program to it, they generate a lot of rejection.

In case you still don’t know what I’m talking about, you should know that I Met you a South Korean television show, has used virtual reality for Kim Jung-soo, a widower with five children to “meet again” with his wife. A rudimentary version of what Black Mirror raised in the episode Be right back, one of the best rated in the series, and which already opened a debate at the time that, with what happened in I Met you, resurfaces with more force.

For this recreation, which is not the first carried out by the program, six months have been spent preparing the recreation, through virtual reality, of the deceased woman’s model, as well as to prepare the actress who imitated the voice and movements of the deceased. How can you check in this videoBelow, using a telemetric system, the three-dimensional model reproduced the actress’s movements in the virtual reality environment in which the father of the family was reunited with his deceased wife. Previously, they carried out a similar action to “rediscover” a mother with her deceased daughter.

I will not deny that I get goose bumps as I write this and think of all the implications. Obviously, the underlying technology is much simpler than the proposal in Be right back, although the objective is similar: to provide an experience of reunion with a deceased person. In I Met you we talked about virtual reality, while in Black Mirror we talked about artificial intelligence controlling an artifact that emulated the deceased. The idea is equally chilling in both cases.

Psychological impact: a lost duel?

Death and grief over the loss of a loved one are, surely, the most traumatic process that the human being must face, and although it is experienced in different ways in different cultures, perceiving it the way it happened in Brave New World is only possible in a context in which interpersonal ties do not exist, which is something terrifying in reality. More even than the very idea of ​​death, I daresay.

Life experience teaches us to assimilate death as an inevitable reality, which, nevertheless, we have always tried to combat. In part with health sciences, which have allowed life expectancy to have followed an upward curve for decades, but also in part with the means that technology has been making available to us. Today it is with virtual reality, but also for about two centuries, with the arrival of the daguerreotype and post-mortem photography.

The barrier that has been crossed in this case, yes, is that we are no longer talking about keeping memories of the deceased, but about try to deny his departure. And I am not a psychologist, but I have the feeling that if assimilating the death of a loved one is a complex and painful process, recreating that person, either with artificial intelligence, with virtual reality or with a combination of both, can have a very negative effect on the grieving process and acceptance of loss.

I remember the last days of Ramón, my father (more than a decade ago), unconscious, connected to a respirator and with his vital functions sustained thanks to medication and machines. In reality, he was gone, but during the days that he remained in that state, I continued to perceive that he was, the first days for hope in a more than improbable improvement, the last for clinging to whatever it was to deny the loss.

I was smoking a cigarette in the small meadow at the entrance to the Príncipe de Asturias Hospital, in Alcalá de Henares, when I received a call (expected) in which they confirmed that he had just died. I thanked, hung up, and began to process the loss, because I no longer had anything to hold onto to deny it. Just three weeks later I repeated the process (this time without the call, yes) with Higinio, my maternal grandfather.

In both cases, it took me a while to finish assuming what happened and move on. And I don’t consider myself particularly strong or particularly weak, but looking at it with perspective, to this day, I think that having been able to meet any of them again in a virtual reality simulation, the desire to deny their loss they could smash all the work I had to do at the time to assume they left. I even fear the possibility of reaching a point where emotional perception will lead me to want to believe that virtual reality is real.

Perhaps in the medium-term or distant future it will be so, perhaps virtual reality, combined with artificial intelligence, will offer us a glimpse of immortality. Perhaps virtual reality will come to the fore when it comes to keeping our loved ones “alive”And if something like this becomes normalized, as strange as it may seem today, I understand that the psychology of death will change substantially, making grieving processes much easier.

Virtual reality, deceased and tobacco

However, to this day, I think creating a virtual reality experience like that experienced by Kim Jung-soo in I Met you it can be like that cigarette you sneakily smoke after three years without smoking. You think that it is nothing, you convince yourself that later you will not need it again. And sometimes it is indeed like that, but in others (and I am afraid there are the majority), a few days or weeks later, in which you have smoked some more, thinking that you have already overcome it, you realize that you have returned, and possibly even more intensely than when you left it.

Today, with today’s technology, a sporadic reunion through virtual reality with a loved and lost one can provide a few minutes of immense happiness, but most likely, after them, it will be necessary to assume the loss again. And if someone does resort to such a solution, we are probably talking about a person for whom this process was particularly painful and complex. That is, you have a greater chance of relapsing, and having to start over almost from the beginning.

I am aware that my point of view may sound very conservative, and I also confess that the idea that there is a day when our knowledge, our memory and our personality can be “turned over” to an AI seems tempting to me, and I don’t even think what to say about the proposal of San Junípero, to continue in Black Mirror. Yet a recreation ad hoc Through virtual reality, it reminds me a lot of that bloody cigarette that I smoked a few years ago, thinking that it didn’t change anything, and that since then it has kept me as a smoker. I have already suffered the loss of loved ones on one occasion, and it is a process that I would rather not repeat.

What do you think about it? Do you see any positive aspects to experiences like I Met you? Would you like to reconnect with a loved one recreated in virtual reality?