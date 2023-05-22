With the increasingly disruptive and pervasive entry of virtual reality and the metaverse into everyone’s life, our emotions and affective states will undergo changes. In particular, the emergence of “phygital” reality – a term that derives from the crasis between “physical” and “digital”, and indicates the growing hybridization between real and virtual worlds – cyberemotions will mark the transformation of subjective experience, influencing in ways our behaviors are new and still partly unpredictable. In this sense, the metaverse could in the future become the scenario for the creation of new therapeutic approaches, for example for mood disorders or phobias and at the same time to induce behavioral changes with both an individual and a social impact.

Andrea Gaggioli, full professor of General Psychology Department of Psychology at the Catholic University, Milan campus and director of the Study and Research Center for Psychology of Communication (PsiCom), and Professor Alice Chirico of PsiCom are convinced of this, who put their thesis in an editorial in the latest issue of the journal ‘Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking, issue’ completely dedicated to the metaverse, in which the research group signed several unpublished works on the topic. Among these – reports a note – there is also a study by Professor Giuseppe Riva, director of the Humane technology lab (HTLAB) of the Catholic University dedicated to the well-being of young people through an approach based on the use of virtual reality. The HTLAB is the Catholic University’s laboratory created with the aim of investigating the relationship between human experience and technology.

“Thanks to the growing integration of virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence into the fabric of our existence, we could experience new forms of emotions that we had never experienced before – explain Gaggioli and Riva – For example, in a study it was demonstrated that reality virtual can induce people to try a new experience, known as the sense of ‘presence’, which is equivalent to the sensation of being and acting in a world that is not real, but perceived as such. The evolution of the media, therefore, shapes and transforms our experiences and emotions are the forge of this transformation. These emotional experiences ’emerging’ from interaction with phygital worlds could therefore lead us to develop new ways of expressing, communicating and understanding the emotions of others”.

One of the works signed by the team of researchers has shown that if we experience nature, even in a virtual way, and experience a sense of profound wonder in front of it, we become more inclined to defend the planet. “In this study – underline Gaggioli and Chirico – we examined the ecological impact of a natural environment in virtual reality capable of arousing this emotion (a forest of tall trees) by comparing it with another natural scenario, but which did not induce wonder (a park barren); scenery not related to nature, but capable of inducing profound wonder (the view of the Earth from space, also known as the “panoramic effect”); and emotionally ‘neutral’ environment, depicting a room, which served as a control condition”.

“To measure the effects of virtual experiences, we examined two ‘target’ behaviors – the researchers continue – In the first case, the participants were asked, leaving them alone in the laboratory room, to read a real petition against the production of plastic packaging and to choose whether to sign it or not. In the second case, they were asked if they would like to spend a few extra minutes in the lab to get leaflets related to the petition, which they could then share with other people, allowing them to take as many leaflets as they wanted to use for that purpose”. Results showed that while all simulated natural environments promote pro-environmental behavior, only the one that induces profound wonder leads people to take more leaflets against plastic production.

“These results reconfirm the key role of exposure to natural environments in virtual reality in promoting ecological behavior – notes Chirico – underlining the added value of a natural environment capable of arousing profound wonder in supporting greater social involvement towards environmental protection “Cyberemotions, i.e. the emotions generated and experienced in virtual environments such as virtual reality, offer unique opportunities to better understand the functioning of human affective states and to develop new therapeutic, educational and awareness-raising approaches – conclude Riva and Gaggioli – The future of the study of virtual emotions looks promising and full of exciting discoveries, which could have a significant impact on our understanding of human emotions and on the quality of our lives”.