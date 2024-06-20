The president-elect by almost 36 million votes, which represented 60% of the vote in the presidential election from last sunday June 2ndwill announce today Thursday part of its cabinet. Which seems very appropriate to me since this generates certainty and impacts against the uncertainty that the political side can generate in the international financial sector. It has been a recurring fact that in the changes of government each six-year term, inflationary pressures are generated and specifically upward pressures on the exchange rate of our currency against the dollar. Precisely this motivated the first announcement of the President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum to invite dr. Rogelio Ramírez de la O to “continue at the head of the SHCPsince he is an honest, knowledgeable, professional man and a great public servant with national and international recognition in financial matters,” said Dr. Claudia.

This announcement was motivated in the first instance by the pressure of the peso since a week before the election the exchange rate was at $16.77 and today it is at $18.42 pesos per dollar, which represents around 10 percentage points of devaluation, which is why it was It is so important to generate certainty for portfolio capital investors and avoid financial speculation that could put even more pressure on our currency.

Likewise, Mrs. President Claudia Sheinbaum has been accompanied by the former rector of the UNAM Juan Ramón de la Fuente, a man who in the current six-year term of the Mr. President López Obrador He was our ambassador to the United Nations and was also secretary of health from 1994 to 1999. During Dr. Claudia He was the Coordinator of the Dialogues for the Transformation and is currently the coordinator of the work for the government transition. Without a doubt dr. Juan Ramón de la Fuente could be appointed as secretary of one of the main portfolios of the cabinet of the first female President of Mexico.

Other names from the first circle in the President’s team are Omar García Harfuch, former Secretary of Security in Mexico City; the former Minister and president of the Supreme Court Arturo Zaldívar; former PAN member Javier Corral, former governor of Chihuahua; the economist Gerardo Ezquivel; the businesswoman Altagracia Gómez, president of the Board of the Minsa group; Senator Susana Harp; Joel Macías Islas, researcher specializing in climate change (a topic in which President Claudia Sheinbaum has a doctorate). The list continues with Dr. David Kershenobich, physician and member of the UNAM Governing Board; the historian Lorenzo Meyer; Irma Pineda Rosaura Ruiz, former secretary of education of Mexico City; Olga Sánchez Cordero, former minister and former secretary of the interior, and Violeta Vázquez Rojas. These were the names of the thematic coordinators and among other names of women and men there could be some of the next heads of the secretariats and general directorates of Mrs. President Claudia Sheinbaum, to whom we wish a successful president to solve the country’s main challenges such as the education of our children and youth, the health of Mexico’s families and security for all. In good time and our best wishes for Mexico, Madam President. Here in Sinaloa you have good allies starting with Mr. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya.

More from the same author: