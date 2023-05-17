Yesterday, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment announced the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding with “Furjan Dubai”, a voluntary social institution that aims to enhance social communication among residents of neighborhoods in Dubai through virtual platforms, to promote community initiatives in residential complexes, and to promote the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Acting Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, and the founder and director of Furjan Dubai, Alia Al Shamlan.

Al-Shehhi said, “The cooperation embodies our commitment to the citizens of Dubai by providing innovative and sustainable housing solutions. With Furjan Dubai, we are confident that our joint efforts will contribute – to a large extent – to achieving the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to make Dubai a smart and sustainable city, and a business and tourism center in the region.

Al-Shehhi added: “We are excited to work with Furjan Dubai to achieve our shared vision for the Emirate of Dubai. We look forward to developing a set of unique and sustainable community initiatives that will provide new opportunities for Dubai citizens and contribute to enhancing their quality of life.”

Al-Shamlan expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying: “This strategic alliance with the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment allows us to work on unique community initiatives that will positively affect the population and set new standards for community living.”

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and Furjan Dubai will cooperate to establish and develop distinguished community initiatives in the residential complexes of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, which are compatible with the objectives of the Emirate of Dubai and support the future needs of the emirate’s citizens.

The objectives of the MoU include coordination between the two parties in implementing joint projects and initiatives, evaluating potential opportunities for developing community initiatives, and building effective cooperation relationships to achieve common strategic goals.

This agreement is one of the main initiatives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment. The Foundation invites the public to visit its official website, www.mbrhe.gov.ae, to learn more about its services and the continuous efforts it is making to develop the housing sector in Dubai.