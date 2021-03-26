Joe Biden wants America to play a pioneering role in the fight against climate change: According to the White House, 40 heads of state and government from around the world will take part in the virtual summit on April 22nd and 23rd.

I.n his commitment to more climate protection, American President Joe Biden has also invited the presidents from Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, to a climate summit. The White House announced that Biden had issued invitations to a total of 40 international politicians for the online event on April 22nd and 23rd. Among them are Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The event is to be broadcast live on the Internet.

According to the White House, the summit is intended to underline the urgency of stronger measures for climate protection and their economic benefits. Before that, the United States would announce “an ambitious emissions target” for 2030 as a new contribution to the Paris Agreement. Biden urged other heads of state and government to use the online meeting to make increased contributions as well. The next UN climate conference is in November in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shortly after taking office in January, Biden announced that he would convene a climate summit on April 22, the so-called Earth Day. Under his predecessor Donald Trump, who repeatedly expressed doubts about climate change, the United States withdrew from the Paris climate agreement. On the day he was sworn in, Biden ordered his return. He reiterated repeatedly that the United States would play a leading role in implementing the agreement.