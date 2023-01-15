The 2023 Formula 1 season is still far from starting, but the two-time world champion Max Verstappen has already found a way to light the fire of controversy. For once, however, the world of the Circus has nothing to do with it and the arrows of the Dutch phenomenon have instead struck against what has always been a great passion of his: the virtual races. In fact, Verstappen, in addition to competing with Red Bull on tracks around the world, is also part of the Redline team, one of the most famous and strongest teams in the world of Esports. Hasselt’s # 1, together with his team, had long been preparing to participate in the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mansone of the most eagerly awaited events in the whole world of sim racing.

The event, however, was conditioned by one rich set of technical problems which forced many teams, including the same crew that included Verstappen, to raise the white flag and retire. The 25-year-old orange didn’t take it well, attacking directly and rather heavy the entire organization of the Virtual Le Mans. However, another ‘real’ driver moved to defend the promoters of the event, even if less titled than Verstappen. Romain Grosjeana former Renault and Haas driver among others in Formula 1 and currently protagonist of the IndyCar championship, defended the Virtual Le Mans, in which he also took part.

Grosjean has never named Verstappen, but in a couple of posts published on Twitter he compared the connection disruptions suffered during the 24-hour race to “mechanical problems in real life“. However, an answer that did not convince many of Grosjean’s followers, who appeared to disagree with the French veteran.

. @LeMansVirtual is over and I had a lot of fun. Sim racing is super competitive and seeing one of the biggest race in the world being done on sim is awesome. Yes, few bits and pieces to improve, but isn’t that just like everywhere else ? thank you @MSportgames for the event https://t.co/QQDp66Pqze — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 15, 2023

What about when you have an engine failure or mechanical in real life, isn’t it the same …? https://t.co/UMmTkjhiXL — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) January 15, 2023