Max Verstappen he is a big fan of sim-racing and is part of the Redline team, one of the battleships of the virtual world of simulator racing. A year ago the Dutch driver was involved in an accident that ended his team’s virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans, an event in which the Dutchman always participates in light of the calendar that records F1’s winter break in January.

“Every year we prepare for this race for a long time – declared the two-times world champion with Red Bull – people don’t understand exactly how much work goes into finding the right car set-up. We ride for several hours in different weather and temperature conditions to better prepare ourselves for the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans, a race that we want to try to win this year. It is a beautiful event, of the highest level and with great competitiveness on the track. It’s very inspiring to take part in it.”

Verstappen started the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the right foot with a lightning start which saw him take the lead of the race after starting from fourth position alongside the ‘sister’ car of the Redline team. The Dutch driver will alternate driving with teammates Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pinto.

Below are the images relating to the start of the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans which will end tomorrow at 13. In the first hours of the race, the 1997 class once again risked a ruinous accident as in 2022 losing the rear at the exit of the second chicane at Mulsannebut managed to avoid the impact against the barriers.