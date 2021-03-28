Finally, the Sharjah Department of Human Resources organized virtual job interviews, in cooperation with the Sharjah Foundation for the Holy Qur’an and the Sunnah of the Prophet, the Department of Housing, and the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority, attended by 169 job seekers.

The vacancies in the Sharjah Documentation and Archives Authority consisted of Administrative Assistant, Data Entry Officer, Financial Archive Officer, Human Resources Executive, Document Technician, Information Security Executive, Strategic Planning Executive, Accountant, and Laboratory Technician.

It targeted holders of a bachelor’s degree from various disciplines, namely, international studies and relations, business administration, human resources, international business, information technology, accounting, and biotechnology.

Also, high school diploma holders targeted the data entry vacancy.

The number of candidates for the vacancies of the Authority reached 90 job seekers.

As for the vacancies for the Department of Housing, they were a receptionist, an administrative employee, and a press editor.

It targeted holders of bachelor’s degrees in the fields of law and Arabic language, and general secondary education for the vacancy of the receptionist. The number of candidates for the department’s vacancies was 49.

The vacancies of the Noble Qur’an and Sunnah Foundation were an information technology administrator and a media coordinator with bachelor’s degrees in information technology, graphic design and multimedia. The number of candidates reached 30 job seekers.





