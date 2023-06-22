Of Eugenio Zuccarelli*

The digital revolution is producing amazing effects even in hospitals. If in Italy, in general, initiatives are scarce, outside our borders the future is already a reality

The healthcare industry landscape is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advances and the quest for a patient-centered approach. Among the innovations that have emerged in recent years,



virtual hospitals have emerged as one of the most promising changes, bringing with it the hope of solving many of the problems plaguing the hospital industry. These digital structures take advantage of telemedicine and remote care to bring health services directly to patients, in the comfort of their home, revolutionizing the way we approach medical care and bringing various benefits, which, especially overseas, are already taking hold.

Accessibility One of the main positive aspects of this innovation is the highest accessibility to quality health services by the general public. A large part of the population, in fact, lives in rural areas or has mobility difficulties due to economic hardship or physical disabilities. This creates a situation of marginalization for these disadvantaged populations. In the years, these groups had on average a shorter life expectancy compared to that of a wealthier and healthier population.

Recent studies have even given a precise number of years to this phenomenon. According to researchers at MIT and Harvardthe wealthiest Americans live an average of 10 to 15 years longer than the poorest Americans. Through virtual hospitalsHowever, these barriers are being torn down, enabling the general population to obtain health care more equally. People who, for example, live in rural areas or with mobility difficulties will be able to use telemedicine to connect to their trusted doctor, receive the right visit and advice. See also Prostate cancer, Ieo of Milan: "Be careful of familiarity, even for women"

Better care and support Furthermore, having a virtual infrastructure, the hospital can exploit some strategies to improve the care provided to the patient. For example, by taking advantage of virtual consultations, a patient can organize a virtual visit at short notice, obtaining the answer to a doubt or concern very quickly. The result is a better user experience but also the possibility of identifying the onset of a disease without having to wait months to get a visit in person.

In addition, through virtual presence as a native and fundamental component of the hospital, the structure develops a

better data management, solving or at least reducing the problem of interoperability, ie allowing the technological systems to communicate with each other. This creates a patient-centred reality, capable of providing an overview of the state of health to the patient himself but also to the doctor, who will be able to provide better diagnoses and recommendations taking into account the totality of information, through a more holistic approach. This is a crucial step for people suffering from chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension and many others. See also Health, 200 million against expensive bills for NHS entities

Through a continuous monitoring, for example through devices automatically connected to the hospital, the doctor can keep the pulse of the situation, connecting with the patient proactively when the measurements are out of the norm. This is already happening, for example, in some American hospitals where hospitals even supply the monitoring devices themselves as an investment in patient healthultimately saving money through proactive identification of the disease or accident and avoiding serious hospitalisations.

Savings In the end, the strong virtual presence of the hospital “decentralizes” the physical presence of the hospital structure. This mainly means the possibility of continuing the hospitalization directly in the comfort of the patient’s home, making the experience more enjoyable for the person who can stay close to his loved ones, but also reducing hospital costs, having one less bed to manage. In recent years, in fact, the trend has increasingly been to move patients out of the hospital, to separate facilities, or directly to their homes. This leads to savings for the hospital but also for the patient, who can avoid the cost of transport and the difficulties associated with hospital overcrowding and lack of beds.



According to recent studiesthis model can lead to a 30% total cost reduction.

The obstacles to face Despite the great possibilities of virtual hospitals, there are various obstacles to its progress. Chief among them is the heavy reliance on a robust technology infrastructure. This means that realities and countries with greater access to broadband and optical fiber, among various other technologies, will have better access to virtual hospitals, effectively creating a gap between more or less technologically advanced countries and cities. In addition, regulations in the field of telemedicine and remote monitoring can “hold back” development. See also Covid, Pregliasco: "Fourth dose? Towards vaccination as for flu"

Despite the various challenges, it is undeniable that the virtual hospital is no longer a question of “if” but rather of “when”. The virtual hospital is, in fact, turning into the natural transformation of the physical hospitalnot to replace the capabilities and services of doctors, but rather to expand their capabilities, ultimately bringing a better experience for patients and doctors.

*Data scientist, New York