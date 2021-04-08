Is a virtual run just an emergency solution in times of corona or is it a sign of the future?

Virtual runs are a solution during this current situation. Of course, we also give the endurance sports community this opportunity. It remains to be seen whether virtual runs will play a role in the future. We are currently seeing a virtual variant as an add-on.

Is it about winning or participating?

First and foremost, it is about the cooperation of the community. Of course, everyone can follow the concept of performance according to their own style. If you are interested, the results achieved can be downloaded to the relevant website, where an official ranking takes place after additional registration.

As a runner, do you need a community or aren’t joggers already individualists who prefer to be on their own?

The Berlin Half Marathon and the Berlin Marathon are among the largest of their kind in the world. The size of the fields of participation in the two events mentioned is growing steadily. Even if endurance athletes like to train for themselves, they are primarily looking for the experience with and in the community. Individual goals are very important at events. In a group, they can be achieved with enthusiasm and emotions. The individual goal becomes a community experience – both belong together.

How many participants do you expect in this year’s virtual Berlin half marathon?

Last year we set standards with the “20139 Challenge”. Around 15,000 endurance athletes from over 120 countries worldwide competed in completing as many kilometers as possible in 2:01:39 hours (the marathon world record time achieved by Eliud Kipchoge in Berlin in 2018). With a corresponding app, we created a live experience that was worth listening to for everyone involved. Participation was free. This time we charge a participation fee of seven euros for the Berlin half marathon. For this reason we assume that we will not reach the numbers of the “20139 Challenge”.



The man who completed the Berlin marathon in 2:01:39 hours and thus set the world record: Eliud Kipchoge

:



Image: Reuters





Can you make money from it or is it about keeping the community doing it?

The community idea is indeed very important to us. The motto of the half marathon is “From Berlin to the World” and the claim “You are not alone”. Accompanying social media measures turn the half marathon on the event weekend into a global cooperation of the sports scene. The participants from Berlin post the typical sights of the capital during their run. In return, all other national and international runners are invited to photograph the highlights of their race and bring them online with #virtualberlinhalf.

So it doesn’t all have to run in Berlin?

Participation is possible worldwide. Between April 9 (00:01 a.m. CEST) and April 11, 2021 (11:59 p.m.) you can start in running shoes, on inline skates, in a wheelchair and on a handbike over 10 kilometers or 21.0975 as part of the virtual half marathon become. Of course, when choosing the route on public roads, the applicable rules of the road traffic regulations must be adhered to. Furthermore, the applicable distance and hygiene rules for Covid-19 must be observed.

Where do you see the future of the fun races? On the street or on the net?

Generally on the street. However, hybrid events, which can be started on the road as well as virtually, will definitely be with us in the near future. We work on hybrid solutions and develop concepts to meet the expectations of the community. We always want to serve needs and emotions with sustainability. This applies to all of our events – including hybrid solutions, of course.