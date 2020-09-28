Most of us are now anxious to leave our homes, so that this boring life will get a break. However, we cannot do so at the moment. However, a completely new kind of experience awaits us. Actually, Samsung is bringing a very safe, new and fun virtual festival – The ‘Full On Festival’, which has made us super excited.

This will probably be the biggest virtual celebration of this year! There is a buzz that some big names in music, rap and stand-up comedy are going to #FullOnLit the atmosphere with their excellent performance. This night with the #FullOn excitation is planned to launch the feature-packed #Galaxy F41 on 8 October.

Samsung is going to remove the curtain from its #Galaxy F41 on October 8 at 5:30 pm. This #FullOnExcitement festive night will surely be #FullOnVibe, as it marks the first grand global launch of the much-awaited Galaxy F Series in glamor and style.

A teaser released by Samsung gives a glimpse of the brand-new F Series, which clearly highlights the features of ‘Full On’. You know why this smartphone is going to like Gen Z a lot, who wants to enjoy every moment of his life. After all, they want a smartphone with strong performance that can meet their daily professional and personal needs. Also, it is very important for them that the phone is not too expensive for them. And this new #FullOnChamp #Galaxy 41 will live up to it all.

To meet the growing demand of young consumers, Samsung has also partnered with Flipkart immediately before its Big Billion Day Sale. The first model of #Full On Galaxy F Series is about to make its grand debut.

Here we are giving all the information about this powerful machine as much as we could gather. When it comes to features, the Galaxy F41 is #FullOnLit and we can assure you. Its #FullOnFab sAMOLED Display promises to provide the best viewing experience. The new and extremely luxurious #Galaxy F41 is a real stunner due to its sAMOLED Display, Vibrant, Colorful and #FullOn Lit world features! So get ready for binge, browse and capture as much as you like. The 6000mAh battery given in it will keep the phone charged for longer than you think and finally you will deliver ‘Full On’ experience while watching a movie, while gaming or while listening to music on the phone.

Are you curious enough? We know that the wait for the global debut of Galaxy F41 in ‘Full On Festival’ is a bit long. But in the meantime, keep an eye on the social media handles of Samsung and Flipkart to get more information about this and register for ‘Full On Festival’ so that you don’t miss any of the excitement that awaits you. Remember, this is not something you want to miss.

Disclaimer: This is a brand post and written by the Spotlight team of Times Internet.