Victor Brauner did not need overt signs to be inhabited by the multiple variations of spiritualism and occultism. His father was keen on dialogues with spirits, and, born in 1903 in a small town in Romania, he was impressed when he was only 7 years old by the passage of Halley’s comet, a priori carrying omens. But it was to him that, through what André Breton called “objective coincidences”, two facts that one can only mention. While, in 1931, he painted his self-portrait with an enucleated eye, he actually lost it seven years later during a fight in Paris between the painters Oscar Dominguez and Esteban Frances of which he was the witness and the unfortunate victim. . The other fact is the proximity of the character of one of his paintings from 1932, speaker, with the figures of Douanier Rousseau. And it is by chance, again and without knowing it until André Breton tells him, that after the war he will occupy the workshop which had been that of the Customs Officer before resuming in one of his works. the Snake Charmer. We will have understood that for Victor Brauner everything is a sign and everything makes sense, which will sign his companionship, from the 1930s, with surrealism and what it has become. At that time, the critical and revolutionary charge of the movement launched by Breton, Aragon and Soupault was no longer what it was, even if Brauner was close to the Communists, anti-fascist, and also quite quickly anti-Stalinist. The movement divides and develops a vein of dreams, fantasies, eroticism. Brauner has taken off. “I am the dream, I am the inspiration, he writes, I have never been afraid of freedom. “

In Paris in 1925, he met Delaunay, Chagall, De Chirico. Giacometti and Tanguy are his neighbors. In 1934 he painted the portrait of Breton. That same year, he painted a Hitler with a rotting face, pierced with screws and nails. We must salute his imaginative power. This is the case with the series of canvases that he will bring together under the figure of Mr. K., a sort of dictatorial Father Ubu. His performance culminates with two canvases of his grotesque character, inlaid with babies in Celluloid. We tell ourselves that Niki de Saint Phalle had seen them when she was making her Brides.Brauner disappointed at the end of the 1930s with “chimeras” like the flower woman or the woman in pussy, cutesy and easy.

After the war, he returns with a creature, painted and sculpted, which he calls the Conglomeros, an assembly of a man and a woman with a single head and multiple limbs. The figure, which wanted to be a departure from Giacometti, even a response, has remained and has become emblematic of his work, like those of his later years. He died in 1966, when he seemed to want to restore archaic images, influenced in part by Carl Jung and his conception of the collective unconscious. We can discuss it. Without real roots, these borrowings from the plastic vocabularies of hidden cultures, such as those of South America, could today come under what is called a cultural appropriation, suddenly unjustified. Jung’s collective unconscious has its limits, which are those of a German intellectual of the 1930s. The last years, however, include magnificent successes such as the trainer (1962), a painting that is both radical and of rare elegance in both form and color. Uneven, Brauner’s work in its explorations and variations is nonetheless one of the keys to 20th century art.