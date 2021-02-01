Dina Johnny (Dubai)

State schools are preparing to keep pace with the historic event in the UAE project, “Probe of Hope”, to explore Mars, through a series of virtual activities that will be specially prepared for the occasion. The Ministry of Education indicated that, in order to ensure that the Emirati school is part of realizing the dream of the Emirates and Arabs in reaching the Red Planet on February 9, 2021, all public schools from kindergarten to high school will celebrate this event, by implementing virtual school activities and programs, such as Awareness workshops and pamphlets, radio programs, talk shows, etc., and various events will be organized throughout the current week until the ninth of February.

The scope managers directed all school departments to submit their suggestions, which will then be circulated in a unified initiative, according to each educational stage, provided that 4 initiatives will be implemented for each stage. The rational leadership of the state announced the UAE project to explore Mars, the “Probe of Hope,” in 2014, to be the largest scientific national strategic initiative of its kind, and for the UAE to be the first Arab country to send a space mission to the Red Planet, in a way that contributes to enriching the global scientific community and serving humanity. The “Hope Probe” carries a message of hope to all the peoples of the region to revive the history rich in Arab and Islamic achievements in science, and embodies the ambition of the UAE and its leadership’s continuous pursuit of shaping and making a promising future for humanity.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Education announced the completion of the implementation of the first phase of the link between the smart learning portal and “Al-Manhal” electronic systems, which includes recording the attendance and absence of students and teachers, school schedules, students ’schedules and their distribution to classes and people, the quorum of teachers and others, and thus the application of An integrated smart learning system to ensure the provision of solutions that meet the requirements of the next stage and the Ministry’s forward-looking vision.

Accordingly, educational and administrative staff, in addition to students, can now log on to the smart educational systems in various regions of the country, in addition to using the new features. This comes in order to ensure the optimal use of educational platforms that support the teaching and learning process. The Ministry of Education circulated to school administrations a set of video links to learn how to use the updated features of the platform to ensure a quality experience.