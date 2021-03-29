Virtual currencies Visa is experimenting with virtual currency as a means of payment

Credit card company Visa plans to offer the opportunity to make payment recommendations with the USD Coin (USDC) pegged to the U.S. dollar, the U.S. company said in a statement.

Visa says it is experimenting with USDC performances in conjunction with the cryptographic platform Crypto.com. Visa plans to offer USDC payment to other partners later this year.

USDC is a virtual currency whose value is pegged to the dollar on a one-to-one basis. It can be used to make recommendations in ethereum block chains.

The Visa pilot is a sign of the proliferation of virtual currencies among the traditional financial industry. For example, the American bank Goldman Sachs began distributing Bitcoin derivatives to its customers in March. Electric car company Tesla, meanwhile, announced its intention last week offer their customers the opportunity to pay for the car they buy with bitcoins.

Visa is cooperating with digital bank Anchorage in the pilot. Anchorage is the first digital property bank to be licensed by the U.S. federal government.

In the past, Visa has demanded payment from its partners with traditional fiat money. Among other things, it incurs switching costs for companies specializing in digital currencies. In the new way, the settlement can be made directly as USDC without exchanging for fiat money.