Virtual currencies The value of virtual currency ethereum rose to a new record, the price almost quadrupled

The rise in the value of Ethereum surpasses even the most popular virtual currency bitcoin in its speed.

3.5. 13:07

Virtual currency the value of ethereum rose to more than $ 3,000 on Monday, or about 2,490 euros, breaking its previous record. The value of Ethereum has quadrupled during the spring. They tell about it, among other things Reuters and CNN.

On the Bitstamp site, which sells virtual currency, the price of one ethereum rose three per cent in the morning in London. This year, the virtual currency has risen 325 percent, compared to 95 percent for bitcoin, for example.

Interest in etherum is growing, although Bitcoin still retains the title of largest virtual currency. The value of Bitcoin has doubled this year.

The total value of ethereum in circulation is currently about $ 333 billion, while bitcoin is $ 1,100 billion. While there are thousands of different virtual currencies, Bitcoin and ethereum cover almost two-thirds of the entire virtual currency market.

The Ethereum is a block-linked currency that allows money to be transferred completely without banks, yet relatively securely. In block chains, data production and maintenance is decentralized.