Virtual Currencies | The struggling crypto exchange FTX applies for corporate restructuring

FTX, one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, has applied for corporate restructuring. The company’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, has reportedly resigned as CEO.

Crypto exchange FTX says that it has applied for corporate reorganization in the United States. The company said on Twitter on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, where it can reorganize its debts and business operations. The procedure corresponds to Finnish corporate restructuring.

At the same time, the company said that its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned from the position of CEO of FTX. In the crypto world, Bankman-Fried, known by the abbreviation SBF, has been one of the most famous figures in crypto circles.

According to the announcement, about 130 companies from the FTX group are applying for restructuring, including Bankman-Fried’s investment company Alameda. According to the company, a few subsidiaries are excluded from the restructuring procedure, such as FTX Digital Markets, registered in the Bahamas.

World the difficulties of FTX, one of the largest and most well-known crypto exchanges, have been widely publicized recently.

At the beginning of November, a crypto site Coindesk published an article in which it said Bankman-Fried built his crypto-empire on a shaky foundation, taking debt against FTX’s own FTT cryptocurrency.

At the beginning of the week, the founder of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, Changpeng Zhao, said that he had lost his trust in Bankman-Fried’s companies, which caused panic in the crypto market. FTX customers in particular started withdrawing their funds from the service.

On Tuesday, Binance said it would buy the operations of FTX, which ran into liquidity problems, outside the US, but withdrew its offer as early as Wednesday. Binance justified its withdrawal with, among other things, things that came out in the due diligence audit.

In addition, the US securities market supervisor was said to have started an investigation related to the loan products of FTX’s crypto platform and whether the company has properly managed its customers’ funds.

In the year The crypto company founded in 2019 is now starting to figure out its financial situation with a new CEO By John J. Ray under. However, according to the company’s announcement, Bankman-Fried will remain to help manage the restructuring process.

Ray, who is starting as CEO, is well known of the Financial Times as a specialist in corporate restructuring. Among other things, he was managing the tumultuous bankruptcy of the large US energy company Enron at the beginning of the millennium.