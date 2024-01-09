Virtual Currencies | The social media account of the authority supervising the financial markets was hacked – the value of Bitcoin immediately increased

The unauthorized message was removed in less than 20 minutes.

of the United States The account of the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) messaging service X was hacked on Tuesday, Reuters reports. A message was published on a social media account on Tuesday stating that the SEC would have approved the first bitcoin ETF, i.e. an exchange-traded fund.

The decision has been awaited for a long time in the United States. Financial news agency Bloomberg previously estimated that the SEC would give its approval for the launch of bitcoin ETFs by January. Investors are anticipating that the launch of a bitcoin etf may attract new investors to invest their funds in bitcoin and thus increase the demand for bitcoin.

According to the SEC, the decision has not actually been made yet. Chairman of the SEC Gary Gensler confirmed the incident with a personal on his account message service in X.

The agency said it was investigating the hacking incident. According to the agency, the unauthorized activity on the social media account was quickly brought under control. According to Reuters, the message was published in less than 20 minutes.

Tuesday as a result of the published message, the value of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin rose significantly. The value rose to the highest level in more than 22 months on Tuesday afternoon, but fell a few minutes later. According to AFP, the price jumped to almost $48,000 with a message published on the messaging service X.

In the past, the SEC has rejected applications that would allow exchange-traded funds to invest in virtual currencies. According to the official, the virtual currency market is subject to manipulation.