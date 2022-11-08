Virtual Currencies | The crypto exchange Binance buys the operations of FTX, which has drifted into a liquidity crisis, outside the USA

The companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the business transaction, the founders of the companies said on Twitter.

World the largest virtual currency exchange Binance plans to buy the business of its struggling rival FTX outside the US, i.e. FTX.com.

This was announced by the founder and CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao in his Twitter message.

According to Zhao’s tweet, the companies have signed a letter of intent for a business transaction due to FTX’s significant liquidity crisis.

The companies plan to do a due diligence survey of the business transaction in the next few days. The terms of the letter of intent were not made public in more detail.

Founder and CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed the acquisition in his own tweet by saying that the companies have agreed on a “strategic transaction”. He said that outside the deal are FTX’s US operations.

FTX has suffered a kind of deposit flight, as its users have been withdrawing their money from FTX’s services at an accelerating pace.

According to the news agency Reuters, the company has been under pressure since Binance announced over the weekend that it would sell the holdings of FTX’s own token called FTT.

Bankman-Fried said in his tweet that the companies are working together to clear up the “backlog” of withdrawals and that all funds will be covered in full.

FTX’s liquidity crisis is the most recent crisis in the virtual currency market. Earlier this year, the so-called stable currency TerraUSD and its token Luna collapsed.

Canadian-Chinese Zhao founded Binance in 2017 in China. Today, the company’s operations are spread over Bahrain, Dubai, Paris and the Cayman Islands.