Virtual currencies Prices of two stable stablecoin in free fall

The value of a stablecoin called UST is expected to remain 1: 1 against the US dollar. However, the price of one UST has dropped as low as $ 0.26.

Two stable stablecoin has been in a free fall on Wednesday.

Stablecoin are virtual currencies whose value is pegged to a relatively stable currency or basket of currencies. Thus, stablecoin values ​​should be more stable than briskly fluctuating bitcoin or other virtual currencies.

The value of a stablecoin called TerraUSD (UST) is expected to remain 1: 1 against the US dollar. However, the price of one UST fell as low as $ 0.26 on Wednesday, CNBC reports on their website. In the afternoon, the UST price hovered around $ 0.30.

The price of Luna, the sister crypt currency of the UST, plunged less than $ 0.90. The ransom price has fallen about 99 percent in the past week.

The movements of bitcoin and ether, which were considered more unstable than stabillecoins, were much more modest. Bitcoin had fallen seven percent to $ 29,196 and ether eight percent to $ 2,160.

Read more: The growth of the cryptocurrency market caused a boom in the meme currencies created by the flap. Despite the demand, dogecoin is not in the range, Coinmotion’s CEO says.

Stablecoinit was once created in response to sharp price fluctuations in bitcoin and other virtual currencies, which are hampering their proliferation.

UST was created by Singapore-based Terraform Labs. It is a so-called algorithmic stablecoin, which means that it uses complex code to balance its value.

According to CNBC, the price of UST has been depressed by the recent decline in virtual currencies, which has caused further panic in the market.

The Terra project has been supported by the Luna Foundation Guard Fund, which has billions of dollars worth of investments in bitcoin.

Investors fear the fund will sell its holdings in Bitcoin to support UST. Big sales would put even more sales pressure on virtual currencies.

The price of Bitcoin fell below $ 30,000 on Monday for the first time since July 2021. In November, Bitcoin went over $ 68,000, the highest level ever.

Read more: El Salvador wants to be the world’s leading Bitcoin state – We called a Finn living in the country and asked what a miracle was happening there.

The United States the central bank and the ministry of finance, as well as the FSB, which makes recommendations to the g20 to regulate the financial system, have assessed stabillecoin as a potential threat to financial stability.

According to Reuters, regulators believe that stablecoin may threaten financial stability because they are backed by assets that could lose their value drastically.

Stablecoin can thus easily lose investor confidence when there is nervousness in the market. This seems to have happened to the UST during the early part of the week. Authorities say stablecoin nervousness may also spread to the side of the traditional financial system.

In the virtual foreign exchange market there are also concerns about the economic situation of the virtual currency exchange Coinbase, when the prices of virtual currencies have fallen. Coinbase is the world’s largest platform for exchanging virtual currencies.

Coinbase said its turnover fell 27 percent in January-March after the New York stock market closed on Tuesday.

CEO of the company Brian Armstrong had to make it clear to investors after the announcement that the company is not in danger of bankruptcy.