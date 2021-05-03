Virtual currencies Ebay is considering accepting virtual currencies as a means of payment

Ebay also says it is exploring ways to make NFTs available on its platform.

American e-commerce company Ebay is considering accepting virtual currencies as a means of payment for its e-commerce in the future.

The company also says it is exploring ways to make NFTs available on its platform. NFT is a cryptographic tool developed in 2017 that consists of the words non-fungible token. NFTs are basically digital certificates of authenticity.

“We are constantly looking for the most up-to-date payment methods and will continue to look into the matter. We don’t have immediate plans, but that is it [virtuaalivaluutta] is something we keep an eye on, ”Ebay reports to Reuters.

With its announcement, Ebay joins an ever-growing number of companies that were considering the introduction of virtual currencies. Managing director Elon Muskin founded by carmaker Tesla has said it accepts cryptocurrency bitcoin as a means of payment in the electric car trade.

Last week, Tesla said that its fair value of Bitcoin holdings was $ 2.48 billion ie around € 2.1 billion at the end of March. Tesla said it had purchased or received bitcoins worth $ 1.5 billion by the end of the first quarter.

The payment service Paypal, on the other hand, allows the purchase, sale and management of virtual currency in its service. In addition, the credit card company Visa intends to provide an opportunity make payments in the US Dollar-linked USD Coin virtual currency.