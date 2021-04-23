Virtual currencies Cryptomarket frightened Joe Biden’s tax plans, Bitcoin sank below $ 50,000

Tightening capital income taxation would hit cryptocurrencies in addition to other investments.

Cryptocurrency the value of bitcoin has fallen sharply on Friday. The value of Bitcoin fell below $ 50,000 for the first time since early March. In the afternoon, the value of bitcoin was at its lowest at around $ 47,600, according to Refinitiv.

Other virtual currencies such as ethereum and xrp also lost value on Friday.

The value of bitcoin rose to a record less than a couple of weeks ago that is, to almost $ 65,000. At the time, the increase in value was due to the listing of a company called Coinbase on the New York Stock Exchange.

Large fluctuations in value are characteristic of virtual currencies. However, the value of Bitcoin has risen sharply both at the turn of the year and last year. As of early 2020, the value of bitcoin was about $ 7,258. Compared to the beginning of 2021, the value of the cryptocurrency has increased by 65 percent.

Cryptomarket has hit the US president Joe Biden tax plans. Biden’s administration plans to raise taxes on capital gains on investments, which would also hit digital investments.

The proposal, which is only at the stage of early plans, would increase capital gains tax to 39.6 percent if earnings exceed $ 1 million. So far, capital gains tax has been 20 percent, which would be a substantial increase.

“Bitcoin headed down after President Biden indicated he wanted to raise capital gains tax in the United States. It happened [veronkorotusta] or not, many bitcoin investors will sit on big profits if they have held a cryptocurrency for the past year, ”Oanda Market Analyst Jeffrey Halley tells the news agency Reuters.

“I believe that regulation and taxation in developed markets are the Achilles heel of the cryptocurrency market,” Halley describes.

Many analysts still believe, according to Reuters, that the fall in the value of cryptocurrencies is only temporary. Some believe the value of bitcoin will continue to rise in the long run, but a new rise will now have to wait for some time.

Cryptocurrencies in addition, the stock market also reacted to Biden’s plan. The most closely monitored stock indices in the United States started to decline after the tax news. Prudential Financial’s main market strategy Quincy Krosby says To The Wall Street Journalthat tax increases do not come as a surprise, but that the functioning of the market is now reflexive.

The value of Coinbase, a bitcoin and other cryptocurrency trading venue recently listed on Wall Street, also declined after reporting tax plans. The company’s share price rebounded on Friday afternoon Finnish time.

Coinbase is a company founded in 2012 that enables trading in a cryptocurrency like bitcoin. The company is the largest cryptocurrency trading venue in the United States in terms of trading volume.