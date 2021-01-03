Virtual currencies Cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s rapid rise accelerated at the turn of the year, the $ 30,000 limit was broken

It is only two weeks since the previous limit of $ 20,000 was exceeded.

Cryptocurrency The appreciation of Bitcoin has accelerated at the turn of the year. The currency went over $ 30,000 right after the turn of the year, and on Sunday morning it rose to as much as $ 34,000.

It is only two weeks since the previous limit of $ 20,000 was exceeded.

The near-vertical rise that began in late last year has raised doubts that a strong upswing could end in the collapse of the cryptocurrency, as happened three years ago. The value of the currency at that time was 17,000 euros, from which it fell like a stone to 3,000 euros.

Financial magazine The Financial Times quotes economist Nouriel Roubinia, which in November called Bitcoin a purely speculative target and a bubble whose value is not based on reality.

Bitcoin is an open source currency that operates without the support of a country or a central bank. One Bitcoin can be divided into one hundred million smaller parts.

Bitcoins do not have a currency issuer like the central bank, but the creation of the currency is decentralized to thousands of “miners,” whose computers can use their computing power to make new bit coins by performing calculations.

They can be owned anonymously and traded with other parties who believe in their value as a medium of exchange.

Last Behind the rise in the weeks, some analysts estimate, may be that institutional investors seeking returns and fear of inflation have now turned their attention to cryptocurrencies.

The U.S. S&P index, which includes the best-known companies, rose 16 percent last year and the value of gold 25 percent, while the value of Bitcoin rose 305 percent at the same time.

The appreciation of Bitcoin has also been boosted by signs that it is beginning to be recognized as part of the financial system. The payment company Paypal decided in October that its U.S. customers could keep and trade Bitcoins in their digital wallets. In December, the Coinbase, which quotes cryptocurrencies, announced that it would be listed on the stock exchange.