Virtual Currencies | Crypto exchange FTX’s plight deepens: customers lost funds and the CEO resigned

Crypto exchange According to the news agency Reuters, new information has leaked out about FTX’s financial plight.

Sources who spoke to Reuters reveal that at least $1 billion in customer funds managed by the company have been lost. the then CEO of FTX by Samuel Bankman-Fried is said to have transferred ten billion dollars of customer funds to the Alameda Research investment company connected to FTX.

Large part of this ten billion is now, according to sources, on the road to the uninformed. According to sources, funds have been lost from 1.7 billion to even two billion.

On Saturday morning Finnish time, the representative of FTX agreed Coindesk including that the company has been hacked. In their message published on the Telegram service, representatives urged customers to delete all FTX applications and avoid its website.

Bankman-Fried, on the other hand, announced that he was resigning from his position as CEO.

FTX said on Friday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the United States, where it can reorganize its debts and business. About 130 companies from the FTX group have also applied for the same procedure, including Bankman-Fried’s investment company Alameda.

The cryptocurrency world has already talked about FTX’s difficulties before. Among other things Coindesk said that Bankman-Fried built its company on weak foundations. Among other things, he took on debt against FTX’s own FTT cryptocurrency.

According to Reuters, the debacle of FTX is one of the most significant and visible collapses in the cryptocurrency industry.