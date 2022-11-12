Virtual Currencies | Crypto exchange FTX collapsed, according to the expert, the bubble has now burst

Timo Oinonen, who has worked with cryptocurrencies for a long time, says that FTX’s situation is a hard blow to the reputation of the entire industry.

In the crypto industry it’s been a blast this week. Attention was particularly focused on the difficulties of the crypto exchange FTX, but the trend in cryptos in general was downward.

“FTX has been one of the biggest crypto exchanges. Just considering the size of the stock exchange, this is a huge knock on the market,” says the crypto consultant and investor Timo Oinonen.

The service’s customers haven’t been able to raise their investments in recent days, and the company is in a massive cash crisis. On Friday, FTX was said to have drifted into corporate restructuring, and the company’s plight seems to be deepening.

FTX has had more than a million customer accounts, says Oinonen. He himself has not been a customer of FTX.

“There are definitely a lot of Finns in the group.”

Aries says that he has followed discussions and forums of crypto-investors. The atmosphere has been boring. According to Oinonen, the collapse of FTX has been a big surprise for everyone. For investors, the situation can be difficult for a long time.

“I went to a group to write that you can come and talk to me if a person has lost their property. There are definitely people with all the funds out there. It’s a sad situation, there are definitely human aspects to this,” says Oinonen.

Oinonen does not want to talk specifically about his own crypto holdings, but says that he is a long-term investor. He states that compared to, for example, 2016, the value of bitcoin is tenfold.

“Let’s say that maybe those who have been involved in the crypto industry longer, the emotional avalanche can be more moderate.”

As a crypto investor and consultant, do you feel responsible for the situation?

“I have never directly recommended FTX, nor have I had an account there. We have focused on Finnish operators.”

Oinonen also draws attention to FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had just a couple of months ago a lot of glowing people. According to Oinonen, Bankman-Fried was an idol for many, which makes the situation even more sad.

“This is probably one of the biggest blows to the industry’s reputation.”

Vaasa the university’s professor of finance by Timo Rothovius according to the crypto bubble has now burst.

“I hope no one is there [FTX:ään] put all his wealth. You should only put money into such so-called investment properties as much as you can afford to lose without losing sleep at night,” says Rothovius.

Is this the end of the crypto industry?

“It’s probably not quite the end now. This has been visible for longer because [kryptovaluuttojen] the pricing makes no sense. The immediate price increases seem to be here,” says Rothovius.

According to Rothovius, the value of cryptocurrencies has very likely been artificially inflated by those who benefit from rising prices.

“It has become a game tool, a betting tool.”

Rothovius compares the crypto market to the biggest pyramid scheme in Finland, Wincapita.

“It was a similar operation, except that it was a pure scam. In cryptos, it is honest that the pricing is not based on any promise of some activity that does not exist, which makes them legitimate.”

According to Rothovius, the technologies behind cryptocurrencies may have opportunities for new applications. Instead, he does not believe in cryptocurrencies as a means of payment or currency.

Oinonen also says that new innovations are still happening in the crypto and blockchain world. Among these, he mentions, for example, web3 and NFTs.

“The industry is much bigger than just bitcoin.”

Cryptocurrencies are not official currencies and their regulation has been minimal. Attention has recently started to be paid to the marketing of cryptocurrencies, and with the saga of FTX, clearer regulation has also been demanded for the operation of cryptocurrency exchanges.

Oinonen says that increasing regulation is good.

“I believe that it brings a certain security, even though the whole idea started with a free market. Cryptos have pros and cons, and here are the cons. It is obviously difficult to distinguish good actors from bad ones.”

Since regulation has been lacking, it can be difficult to find the real culprit if you lose money in a crypto exchange or currency crash.

For example, authorities investigating FTX’s operations doubt whether the crypto exchange has acted irresponsibly with its customers’ funds.

“It’s difficult to make sense of them, because the operation is not open. Everyone should be very careful with such operators. We should at least learn from this,” says Rothovius.