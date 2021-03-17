Virtual currencies Bitcoin’s rapid rise in “significant” investor risk, warns European banking supervisors

European banking supervisor Esma warns retail investors that virtual currencies are very risky and speculative investments.

European Banking Supervisor Esma warns investors about the “significant” risks posed by the rapid appreciation of bitcoin and other virtual currencies.

On Wednesday, Esma published its semi-annual risk report. The report analyzes the impact of the interest rate pandemic on financial markets in the second half of last year.

In the report, Esma warns private investors that virtual currencies are very risky and speculative investments. Esma reminds investors that they need to consider the high risks of virtual currencies, such as losing the entire investment.

The Financial Supervisor points out that the majority of virtual currencies are not regulated investments in the European Union. This means that they are not subject to investor protection mechanisms.

The value of Bitcoin has risen about 900 percent over the year. The value of one bitcoin on Saturday rose for the first time to over $ 60,000, and on Wednesday it moved close to $ 55,000. During the Corona period, private investors in particular have been excited to invest in bitcoin.

In September last year, the European Commission presented its proposal to regulate the virtual currency market.