Virtual currencies Bitcoins from the drug trade were seized by customs years ago and could soon account for tens of millions of euros.

Finland owns so many bitcoins through Customs that their sale could provide corona vaccines to more than four million Finns.

Cryptocurrency the value of bitcoin has risen recently at a brisk pace. On Tuesday, January 5, at 4:30 p.m., the value of one bitcoin was $ 31,450, or about $ 25,720. As late as mid-December, the calculated value of one bitcoin was less than $ 20,000.

The Finnish state will also soon benefit from the rapid rise in value.

Thanks to Customs’ drug seizures, the Finnish state owns at least 1,981 bitcoins. Their calculated market value on Tuesday evening was almost EUR 51 million.

“Customs has discussed ways forward with the Ministry of Finance over virtual currencies that have been confiscated by the state last year, and as a result of the discussions, Customs will realize virtual currencies. Customs is currently preparing the implementation procedure with the co-operation authorities and will inform about it once the concrete procedure has been specified, ”says the CFO of Customs. Pekka Pylkkänen To HS by email.

“The money received from the sale goes to the Finnish state, it does not remain with Customs.”

For example, Pfizer’s vaccine pays, according to public information 12 euros per serving. If Finland managed to raise almost EUR 51 million through the sale of bitcoins, the sum would provide vaccines for 4.2 million Finns.

HS told about Three years agothat the bitcoins held by Customs come mainly from the drug trade.

A total of 1,666 bitcoins come from a man convicted of a felony drug offense and other crimes sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

Customs seized it in June 2016, when the value of bitcoin was about $ 600. The Turku Court of Appeal condemned the man to lose the proceeds of crime specifically in bitcoins and not in euros. For this reason, the state may keep the increase in value due to the increase in the price of bitcoins.

The value of that bitcoinpot at the time of seizure was less than one million. Now its calculated value has risen to just under EUR 43 million.

Bitcoin is an open source cryptocurrency operating without land or central bank support.

Bitcoins do not have a currency issuer like the central bank, but the creation of the currency is decentralized to thousands of “miners,” whose computers can use their computing power to make new bit coins by performing calculations.