Virtual Currencies | Bitcoin to another new record: The value rose to more than 71,000 dollars

Virtual currency The value of Bitcoin hit another record high on Monday, crossing the 71,000 US dollar mark.

According to the Reuters news agency, the Bitcoin price was up about five percent at $71,746 after half past two in the afternoon.

Last week, Bitcoin broke a couple of years ago record, when its price rose above $69,000. The previous record quotation was from November 2021.

Much of the rise has occurred in recent weeks, when net subscriptions to US-listed bitcoin funds have grown markedly.

Exchange-traded funds investing directly in bitcoin were allowed in the US in January. Allowing ETFs made it possible for many large investors to invest in bitcoin. The funds enable investing in bitcoin without the investor having to create, for example, a crypto wallet or an account on crypto exchanges.

Last week, net subscriptions to the ten largest US funds investing directly in bitcoin were at their lowest level in two weeks. Even so, according to the stock exchange and information services company LSEG, net subscriptions were made for almost two billion US dollars, or about 1.8 billion euros, Reuters reports.