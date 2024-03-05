Virtual Currencies | Bitcoin set a new record: the value exceeded $69,200

The value of the cryptocurrency bitcoin reached a record high on Tuesday. The previous record is from November 2021.

5.3. 21:16

Virtual currency the value of bitcoin rose to a new record on Tuesday.

According to the Reuters news agency, the bitcoin price was at its highest on Tuesday at $69,202. Bitcoin's previous record quotation is from November 2021, when its rate was $68,999.99.

Shortly after the record, the course of the virtual currency turned down. According to news agencies, on Tuesday evening Finnish time, the bitcoin exchange rate hovered around $65,000.

Bitcoin the course has risen by more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year.

Most of the increase has occurred in the past few weeks, when net subscriptions to US-listed bitcoin funds have clearly increased.

Exchange-traded funds investing directly in bitcoin were allowed in the US in January. Allowing ETFs made it possible for many large investors to invest in bitcoin. The funds enable investing in bitcoin without the investor having to create, for example, a crypto wallet or an account on crypto exchanges.

Net subscriptions to the ten largest US funds investing directly in bitcoin reached 2.2 billion US dollars (about 2.0 billion euros) last week, according to stock exchange and data services company LSEG.

Half of the funds were invested in fund giant Blackrock's bitcoin fund.

Analysts According to Reuters, Bitcoin has also benefited from the expected halving of mining fees in April.

The reward paid for mining Bitcoin is always halved at regular intervals. The next halving falls in April, when the reward for mining bitcoin is set to drop from the current 6.25 bitcoins to 3.125 bitcoins.

The American bank JP Morgan estimated last week that the bitcoin price could fall back to $42,000 after April.

In its report, JP Morgan evaluates a specialist in virtual currencies Coindesk news site according to that the halving of the prize will decrease the profitability of the miners and increase their production costs.