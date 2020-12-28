Virtual currencies Bitcoin rose to a new record, with a value of over $ 28,000 on Sunday

The value of the best-known cryptocurrency has more than tripled during the year.

Cryptocurrency The value of Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $ 28,365 on Sunday, Bloomberg news agency said, citing its own calculations.

On Monday morning, Bitcoin was traded in London at $ 27,100. Its value has risen 279 percent this year, Bloomberg said.

As one the reason for the rise in the appreciation of cryptocurrencies has been attributed to the fact that central banks have printed a lot of new money to prevent the economic damage caused by the coronary virus pandemic and to revive the economy.

In this way, some investors may see the value of these currencies relative to cryptocurrencies weaken.

Bitcoin is an open source currency that operates without the support of a country or a central bank. One Bitcoin can be divided into one hundred million smaller parts.

Bitcoins do not have a currency issuer like the central bank, but the creation of the currency is decentralized to thousands of “miners,” whose computers can use their computing power to make new bit coins by performing calculations.

They can be owned anonymously and traded with other parties who believe in their value as a medium of exchange.