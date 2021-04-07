Virtual currencies Bitcoin mining is already threatening China’s climate goals

China has announced that it intends to be carbon neutral by 2060. Climate targets are threatened by the extraction of virtual currencies.

In China virtual currency bitcoin mining is already consuming so much energy that it threatens the country’s climate goals.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced in October that its growth in CO2 emissions would end before 2030 and that China intends to be carbon neutral before 2060. In practice, this would mean that China would largely stop using fossil fuels.

Climate targets threatened by virtual currency mining, which is increasingly consuming more energy, estimates Tuesday A study published in the journal Nature. The study was covered by a British newspaper, among others The Guardian and the news agency AFP.

Bitcoin is a virtual currency established in 2009 that operates in a decentralized manner without the support of any government, central bank or company.

Computers that perform bitcoin extraction consume a lot of energy. In mining, the computer solves complex calculations, and the more bitcoins have been mined, the more difficult the calculations become. Excavation requires equipment that provides more computing power. It contributes to an increase in electricity consumption.

This in virtual currency mining uses 0.6 percent of global energy production, estimates University of Cambridge.

Miners get as cheap electricity as possible, as extraction is mainly limited by the price of electricity. Therefore, bitcoins are mined especially much in China.

According to a study published in the journal Nature, about 40 percent of the energy used to extract bitcoins in China is of fossil origin. According to the study, other energy used for mining is renewable.

Thus, although only 40% of electricity is carbon-based, coal-fired power plants are so large that climate targets may not be met. The study estimates that the CO2 emissions from bitcoin mining will only increase, and in 2024, mining alone would produce 130.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in China.

One the authors of the research article, Wang Shouyang, said The Guardian, that China should invest in improving its electricity grid to increase the utilization rate of renewable energy.

“The price of electricity in areas that use renewable energy is lower than in areas that use carbon energy. By improving the electricity grid, China would support the transition of miners to clean energy areas, ”Wang said.

In northern China and, for example, the capital Beijing, electricity is still widely generated by coal power. In the south of China, more electricity is generated by hydropower, for example.

According to Wang, for example, a coal tax is unlikely to deter miners because the return on mining is more attractive. The value of Bitcoin is has risen sharply recently.