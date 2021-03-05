Virtual currencies Bitcoin is already much larger than Helsinki’s listed companies combined, yet even professional investors don’t know what it is in the end

Virtual currency can be a lucrative target for speculation, but it lacks one essential feature of investment products.

As a virtual currency the popularity of the so-called bitcoin as an investment has grown exponentially over the past year.

The total value of bitcoins increased by more than $ 1 trillion in February after a sharp increase at the beginning of the year. It can be compared to the total market value of companies listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange, which was just under EUR 300 billion at the turn of the year.

Bitcoin’s popularity is underpinned by many financial market phenomena, but it has been heavily propped up by news that even traditional investment players are beginning to take it seriously.

Many reputable banks has been told exploring the potential of the Bitcoin market. It has also begun to be repeated in many articles circulating on the Internet that even institutional investors are now investing in bitcoin.

Institutional investors include pension funds, fund companies, foundations and insurance companies, which typically manage a large investment portfolio.

If they did invest in bitcoins, it would mean that virtual currency would already have become as important an investment as equities, fixed income investments or real estate.

Claim is common on virtual currency-focused sites, which are often often backed by financially beneficial parties from virtual currency trading. Their contents may not be made according to journalistic criteria.

However, from time to time this is also said in the sources that produce the actual financial journalism:

According to Coinbase, a Bitcoin trading venue that is planning a stock exchange listing, its services are already used by 7,000 institutional investors. In this case, all non-retail investors are included.

Is however, is the claim true? HS decided to ask Finnish large institutional investors: Varma, Ilmarinen, Keva and Elo, who invest in pension assets, Sampo and the OP Bank Group’s investment managers, the Finnish Cultural Foundation and the Sigfrid Juselius Foundation.

The result was clear. None of these institutions have invested in bitcoin or other virtual currencies. It is interesting how large investors justify their position.

Why isn’t bitcoin invested?

Investment managers the main argument relates to the fact that investments should generate the cash flow on which their value is based. Bitcoin doesn’t have that.

“Traditional investments and also currencies are always based on some well-known value, assets or real estate. For example, shares entitle the company to profits, dividends and assets, real estate investments naturally to the value of real estate and, for example, rents, traditional currencies represent the value of these economies managed by central banks, ”says OP-Corporate Bank’s Director of Asset Management Tuomas Virtala.

Tuomas Virtala­

The “true” value of Bitcoin, on the other hand, is impossible to justify.

“It is not even theoretically possible to determine what is the correct theoretical value of bitcoin in relation to other asset classes. In the Bonds [joukkolainoissa] is an interest coupon, future income or cash flows in shares and, for example, rental income in real estate, on the basis of which the theoretical correct value can be calculated for these asset classes and on the basis of which the asset classes can then be ranked, ”says Ilmarinen Mikko Mursula.

“There is so much uncertainty about the pricing mechanism, and the potential return is purely based on price increases,” Varma Reima Rytsölä notes.

“The problem with cryptocurrencies as an investment target is, among other things, the valuation is based on the speculative demand-supply ratio,” Elo’s Chief Investment Officer Hanna Hiidenpalo says.

Hanna Hiidenpalo­

Bitcoin is also problematic in terms of responsibility, according to investors. For example, the system uses huge amounts of energy.

HS reported on Tuesday that Bicoin consumes much more electricity than the whole of Finland.

Large investors and banks, on the other hand, are committed to the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing. In the case of Bitcoin, too, it can be difficult to control. Although the reliability of Bitcoin trading platforms and service providers has improved, fraud and hacking are still occurring in the industry.

OP’s Virtala considers that the value of cryptocurrencies may even possibly be based on their use in the gray economy and crime. Of course, that doesn’t improve their locability.

Can bitcoin be compared to gold as is often done?

Not at all does not generate cash flow, yet it is an established investment. However, large investors do not usually invest in gold either. The parable to gold, in their view, is lame, above all because, unlike bitcoin, gold has value in use as a jewelry metal. Bitcoin has no actual use value.

The notion of gold as a store of value has also been established over thousands of years of history, making the value of gold fairly stable. Bitcoin has been around for 11 years and its price is hovering sharply.

“The gold parable is still premature. According to history, Kroisos commissioned the first gold coins in about 550 BC, ”says Sampo’s Chief Investment Officer. Patrick Lapveteläinen.

Patrick Lapveteläinen­

So what do big investors think about cryptocurrencies at all?

Investment professionals the view is unclear as to what Bitcoin ultimately even is.

“Bitcoins have been talked about as a currency, a store of value and an investment, so it still seems pretty unclear what they should actually be compared to or can be compared to anything. They act as a means of payment, have similarities to gold, and behave like high-risk speculative investments, ”says OP’s Virtala.

“For its value to be based on the fact that it is a currency, the value should be more or less stable, which it is not. If it is not a currency but something like gold, it should even have some value in use, ”Keva’s Chief Investment Officer Ari Huotari says.

Part large investors seem to ignore virtual currencies mainly with a shrug, but some think they are already so significant as to be at least worth trying to understand.

“Cryptocurrencies are an interesting phenomenon and have attracted a lot of attention with the wild rises. They are likely to play some role in the future as well. A lot depends on the development of the regulations concerning them, ”the portfolio analyst of the Cultural Fund Jussi Kulhua thinks.

“While they are questionable as an investment in many ways, cryptocurrencies can no longer be ignored as a marginal group hoax. Only their number, market value and daily turnover are so large, ”says OP’s Virtala.

Many Indeed, old players in the financial markets have begun to explore the potential of virtual currencies. Goldman Sachs said this week to offer bitcoin trading services. Some other banks, such as the credit card company Mastercard, also plan to offer services related to bitcoins.

It does not necessarily require that they be considered good investment in any way. Even with Mastercard, Bitcoin payments are always immediately exchanged for a regular currency because the value of bitcoin is so volatile.

OP’s Virtala believes that banks are primarily interested in brokerage fees for the Bitcoin transaction, as trading volumes have increased. Talking about Bitcoin also creates an open-minded corporate image.

“Hardly significant investments are made in them. In any case, for regulated banks, Bitcoin investments would be holdings of the highest capital requirement, ”says Virtala.

He also points out that there are major unanswered questions about bitcoin, such as who or who is behind the bitcoin and who is in possession of the bitcoins. It may therefore still be justified to ask whether Bitcoin is, after all, a scam.

The value of bitcoin is often justified by the cost of mining: the digital creation of each new bitcoin requires an exponentially increasing amount of energy, so its value must rise. However, the huge and rising costs are creating something that has no value in use.

“Here are the excellent ingredients of the pyramid scam, as every new investor and quarry plays into the bag of those who joined earlier,” Virtala says.