Virtual currencies American bank Goldman Sachs plans to offer Bitcoin investments to its asset management clients

Goldman Sachs intends to offer the opportunity to invest in bitcoin directly, Bitcoin derivatives and Bitcoin funds.

American Bank Goldman Sachs plans to begin offering bitcoin and other virtual currency investments to its asset management clients in the second quarter, according to American channel CNBC and news agency Reuters.

This is yet another sign of the proliferation of virtual currencies among the traditional financial industry.

Goldman Sachs rival Morgan Stanley said it would start the second week offer their financial clients the opportunity to invest in bitcoin. Credit card company Visa has also said to test virtual currency as a means of payment.

Reuters reported earlier in March that Goldman Sachs has re-established a desk that trades in virtual currencies and is examining the establishment of Bitcoin etf funds.

Interest virtual currencies have accelerated since electric car company Tesla said in February it bought $ 1.5 billion in bitcoins. At the same time, the price of bitcoin has risen to new records, although its value varies tremendously.