Virtual Currencies | A big turn in the crypto market: Binance won’t buy a crypto exchange that has drifted into crisis

Bankruptcy threatens the FTX crypto exchange if it does not get billions of financing arranged. The authority is now interested in FTX’s activities.

In the crypto market rytisei and some of the operators in the field are in dire straits.

The world’s largest virtual currency exchange, Binance, was about to buy the business of its competitor, FTX, which had run into a significant liquidity crisis, outside of the United States. A letter of intent had been signed for the deal.

However, now Binance has canceled its purchase intention after the company carried out a due diligence survey of FTX.

CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao tweeted about it: “Sad day. We tried but…”

CEO of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried says, according to Reuters, that the company is “exploring all possibilities. However, the situation looks weak because the company’s cash deficit could swell to eight billion dollars. FTX’s website states that the service is currently unable to process deposit withdrawals.

On Wednesday, Bankman-Fried admitted to investors that without direct financing, the company will go bankrupt, reports the news agency Bloomberg. To get started, according to Bankman-Fried, the company needs four billion dollars.

FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

In addition to Binance, another crypto exchange, OKX, had this week approached FTX’s Bankman-Fried, who had said that the company needed seven billion dollars quickly to fulfill its payment obligations.

“At least Elon Musk could not commit to a seven billion dollar deal within hours of negotiations. It was too much for us”, says the manager of OKX Lennix Lai for Reuters.

The US securities market supervisor has started an investigation into the loan products of FTX’s crypto platform and whether the company has managed its customers’ funds properly. The US Department of Justice is also cooperating with the authority in the matter, reports the news agency Bloomberg based on information provided by the source.

of FTX the financial crisis partly tells about the difficult situation of the entire crypto market and the collapse of cryptocurrencies, which is also reflected in other markets. On Wednesday, investors widely sold their stocks, which are considered to be connected to the crypto world.

For example, the shares of Coinbase Global, Silvergate Capital, Micro Strategy and Robinhood slipped.