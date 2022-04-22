from

Apps equipped with chatbots, i.e. automatic systems that also propose diagnostic hypotheses or treatment suggestions, could be very useful. But doubts remain

By now we have learned to know them: just connect to the site of a hospital or even a voluntary association to see an emoticon or the classic comic bubble pop up from a corner. Clicking on it, a window opens where you can read a message like: Hello, I’m X the virtual assistant of Y. How can I help you ?. They are chatbots (also known as conversation agents), automatic systems that in the health sector also propose diagnostic hypotheses or suggestions for treatment. The same World Health Organizationduring the pandemic, launched one on Facebook Messenger to combat disinformation on Covid-19. The most famous is the one developed by the private company Babylon, with which the National Health System (the National Health Service of the United Kingdom) has entered into an agreement for the use of a virtual visit service, supported by artificial intelligence algorithms.

Research But how many are there worldwide and, above all, which ones can be considered valid from a medical-scientific point of view? A group of researchers from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore (USA) tried to answer these questions. The systematic review, published in

Npj Digital Medicine (Nature group), focused on health-related apps featuring an embedded text-based conversational agent, available for free public download via Google Play or the Apple iOS Store, and in English. Well, from the initial 2,293 apps, only 78 were considered validused in 33 countries including some with a more limited presence of smartphones and 3G connectivity.

What are the selected healthbots doing? They perform a number of functions, including health education, symptom assessment, and assistance with tasks such as planning. Most are patient-oriented and focus in the areas of primary care and mental health. Only six (8%) of the apps included in the review were shown to have a theoretical / therapeutic basis for their approach. And this is an element of great apprehension. Two-thirds of the apps have features to customize the app content for each patient based on the data they collect. Our review suggests that health chatbots, while potentially transformative in focusing care around the user, they are still in a nascent state of development and require further research for a population-wide health impactthe authors conclude.

The three reflections According to Professor Sergio Pillon, coordinator of digital transformation in the Asl Frosinone (Lazio region), the study leads to three reflections. The first: The purpose for which a “health” app is used is a key point. If used for health purposes it must be a certified medical device in Europe. In the review there is no mention of certification and, from the patient’s point of view, a great danger. In fact, certification not only guarantees the formal aspects but also the “harmlessness” of the instrument, the safety. Another important issue the need not only for a technical evaluation, as appears in the article published on Npj, but also of a clinical validation with randomized and controlled studies. Like any other diagnostic and treatment tool there will be pros, but also against, people for whom these apps are indicated or contraindicated.

Let’s get to the third point: In the case of medical instruments, someone will have to prescribe them and include them in a treatment plan; then evaluate effectiveness or problems. Finally, a doctor’s comment; would you trust a medical encyclopedia? I don’t, and most of these tools have relatively small databases, uncertified Ai algorithms. I therefore recommend chatting with a doctoralternatively for the information you can use the Google algorithm.