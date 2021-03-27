ZFor the first time, one of the major international auction houses auctioned a purely digital creation from a blockchain. In an online-only auction that ran from February 25 to March 11, “Everydays: The First 5000 Days”, a collage specially designed for Christie’s by Mike Winkelmann alias Beeple, was sold for the equivalent of 60 in the last few seconds. Slammed $ 25 million; With the premium due, the now well-known buyer, the Indian crypto entrepreneur Vignesh Sundaresan, who operated under the pseudonym Metakovan for his company Metapurse, paid 69.35 million dollars. The format of 21,069 by 21,069 pixels is an NFT (non-fungible token) and is therefore generally considered non-copyable in the blockchain. Such tokens are traded in crypto currencies such as Bitcoin or Ether as speculative objects, similar to physical originals of works of art.

Rose-Maria Gropp Editor in the features section, responsible for the “art market”.

A few years ago, the disconcerting name “Post Internet Art” was quickly broken – not least because the artists who were referring to it had no desire to see themselves practically at the service of a media company. They produced works for the Internet and social media such as Twitter or Instagram in order to find popularity and an audience there, away from the classic art market. It is completely different now with the NFTs: Up until now, they have been traded and auctioned online and paid for in one of the crypto currencies circulating there. The decision to go into a conventional online auction with Beeples Elaborat was therefore a novelty in the classic auction market.

It is particularly noteworthy that Christie’s previously announced that it would accept the cryptocurrency ether as payment of the full amount; what happened then. What is even more astonishing is that apparently no one has asked how that could have been done. Because it is difficult to imagine that one of the two auction world market leaders in the field of art would get involved in a crypto gamble with an unknown outcome.

Great commitment on both sides

In an interview with Dirk Boll, Christie’s President for EMEA (Europe and Great Britain, Middle East and Africa), we were able to clarify how the company would proceed in this case: Boll confirms that Beeple himself has delivered his creation; he has also paid the usual commission in Ether (ETH) for consignors. It gets really interesting with the due buyer’s premium, which in view of the extreme hammer price was – at least at this point in time – the equivalent of 9.1 million dollars. Metakovan also paid this sum in ether – however: Christie’s, says Boll, “exchanged the cryptocurrency for dollars at the high of the volatile exchange rate, and with success”. The whole thing happened in a “controlled environment” in collaboration with “Makersplace”, a marketplace for digital art. In addition, according to Boll, the largest online auction event ever followed by 22 million people had a “positive impact on price development” – corresponding to the current exchange rate when changing from ether to dollars. You could call it a coup.