In a new report, market research firm CSS predicts that the market for augmented and virtual reality devices, i.e. the XR sector, will not improve on its disappointing performance until at least 2024. This year, total sales across the sector XR, therefore all viewers available on the market, will not exceed 10 million pieces. In 2023, according to CSS, they will not increase significantly: 11.4 million pieces in total. The increase in sales will be mainly due to the new PS5 headset, PlayStation VR2, which will be launched next year. Things will start to change in 2024, up to 67 million headsets sold in 2026, thanks to the launch of lighter models suitable for constant use. Meta has recently launched its new Quest Pro on the market, but at the moment the high price and the limited possibilities of concrete use still make buyers suspicious.