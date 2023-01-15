The curse of the virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans continues for Max Verstappen. A year ago, the Dutch driver was the protagonist of an accident that put an end to the race of his Redline team crew, but in this edition it was server security problems that prevented the two-time F1 world champion from conquering the prestigious race virtual. Verstappen and his crew – made up of Luke Browning, Jeffrey Rietveld and Diogo Pint – were leading the overall standings by a minute when they encountered their first disconnect.

When the #1 car of the Redline team managed to restore the connection he had now accumulated two laps down, but the crew didn’t give up trying to come back in a race where you never know what could happen. The disconnections, however, did not end and they have already reached a total of three, causing Verstappen and his companions to collapse in 20th position, now completely out of the fight for victory or for the podium.

The official account of the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans on Twitter underlined that during the race, security problems were encountered on the two servers used to carry out the virtual race. Attempts to hacking therefore they partially compromised the Virtual Le Mans 24 with Verstappen who had to give up in the face of technical problems.

The Redline team thus lost the car #1, but leads the race in car #2 entrusted to Felipe Drugovich, Felix Rosenqvist, Chris Lulham and Jeffrey Rietveld.

🔴RED FLAGS🔴 Due to technical difficulties, the racing on circuit has come to a halt.

We shall resume the action as soon as we can. pic.twitter.com/XWlS9BrLX9 — Le Mans Virtual (@LeMansVirtual) January 14, 2023