Well-known leaker Midori, considered quite reliable when it comes to matters related to Sega and Atlus, reported some details on those who should be the new chapters Of Virtua Fighter And Streets of Rage in development.
As we have seen, Sega intends to start a phase of relaunch of its historic brandsincluding remakes, remasters but also completely new chapters of several famous series of the label, and among these there are also Virtua Fighter and Streets of Rage, which should receive modern games, real new chapters.
However, there is still a lack of precise information on the matter, so even these small details can be useful to those who are waiting for news on what's cooking at Sega.
Which teams are at work?
Well, it seems that the new Streets of Rage is an outsourced project, with the development entrusted to the Canadian team Komi Gamesas reported by Midori, a studio that had previously worked on Mighty Fight Federation, but at the moment there is no further information.
As for Virtua Fighter, this should be developed internally by Sega and should be a production of considerable importance for the company. According to what the leaker reported, the development is entrusted to a team also made up of some of the authors of the previous chapters of the series.
The new Virtua Fighter should be presented during this year but it could still take some time, so it is possible that for its extended announcement we will go to the Tokyo Game Show 2024 in September, at least for a slightly longer demonstration thorough.
Meanwhile, we saw that Sega announced new Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi.
