Well-known leaker Midori, considered quite reliable when it comes to matters related to Sega and Atlus, reported some details on those who should be the new chapters Of Virtua Fighter And Streets of Rage in development.

As we have seen, Sega intends to start a phase of relaunch of its historic brandsincluding remakes, remasters but also completely new chapters of several famous series of the label, and among these there are also Virtua Fighter and Streets of Rage, which should receive modern games, real new chapters.

However, there is still a lack of precise information on the matter, so even these small details can be useful to those who are waiting for news on what's cooking at Sega.