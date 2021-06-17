When retracing the history of piacchiaduro, one of the fundamental steps is certainly innovation that the first Virtua Fighter has led to the entire gaming industry. This fully three-dimensional title developed by the historian AM2 under the guidance of Yu Suzuki (also known for works of the caliber of Shenmue is Virtua Racing) dictated real rules, demonstrating to everyone the evolutionary potential offered by this genus. Almost thirty years have passed since then, and the “legacy” of the franchise has reached the present day as RGG Studio and the aforementioned AM2 have recently developed the product analyzed in this review, that is Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

A definitive battle

As can be easily guessed from the name of the product, what currently the owners of PlayStation 4 and subscribe to the PlayStation Now can enjoy is not a completely new chapter of the series, but a remake of the award-winning fifth installment originally released in 2006. We thus find ourselves in an aesthetic embellishment with different contents compared to two videogame generations ago, but from gameplay essentially unchanged and with the exact same roster of playable fighters. Let’s move on to talk about the most evident novelty just started our first game, that is the graphic sector. The work in this area is certainly valuable, since the developers have rebuilt all the levels and every single model thanks also to the technical skills offered by the famous Dragon Engine, also recently used for the most recent episodes of Yakuza is Judgment.

The detail of the sweat, the light but present environmental destructibility and the lights in the gaming environments, make it a product that manages to make its figure on the screen. A great job, which tries to evolve the original style without without betraying its artistic aspect. Another popular novelty is certainly the soundtrack, entirely recomposed with unreleased tracks compared to previous versions. In this context, the products published by SAW hardly disappoint, and here are offered rock music that manages to restore the sense of dynamism and action of the product. Also nice new intro made for the occasion, which respects all the characteristics that we have described so far in the review of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown.

A general sin remains there little variety of the proposed game modes, decidedly narrow especially for a single player experience. For solitary players, in fact, very little is offered in the package, with the only presence of the classic arcade component and a detailed and curated tutorial. The first modality just mentioned certainly does not need explanations, since we are offered the choice of one of the nineteen fighters, with which to perform a series of fights until the end credits are reached or a definitive defeat. Some are also offered at the beginning slight customization like the difficulty, the playing time or the possible advantages, but nothing that has not already been seen in other products of this kind. Everything certainly proves to be nice, but given the speed with which it is carried out, it soon turns out to be without attractiveness or as a simple training to improve one’s skills to the maximum. The tutorial proves much more interesting, this is definitely the right place for those who are not used to the mechanics of any Virtua Fighter video game. Here is offered with a detailed diagram of the commands, so that you can understand the possible tricks and techniques offered by the game system designed by AM2. Obviously there is also the free, where you can test the commands and check the best combos to be made. A part certainly useful for newcomers, which proves even more accessible thanks to the multilingual translation here I’m.

Family gameplay

Unfortunately, this concludes all that Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown has to offer for solo players, at least at the time of our review. As we have already mentioned, the work in question is assumed as the great return of the series in the field competitive international. The Japanese name of the work, that is Virtua Fighter eSports, implies that the multiplayer soul is the main attraction offered by the whole package. There is therefore not only a mode to be able to challenge friends on the same sofa, but also the classic battles classified and not for challenge users online.

Interesting how that is possible too witness the battles of other users from the main menu, so you can “spy” their performance and prepare for possible counter moves or discover hidden combos. As ambitious as SEGA’s intent with this project is, unfortunately it all fails from the start due to a netcode stuck to two generations ago. Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown it does not support the so-called rollback technology, considered more efficient, in favor of the one already used by the 2012 reissue. This decision sparked a real one user complaint, so much so that many have called it a move that killed the community from the start for this product. Yet it seems that the latter is currently particularly active in the product, also for the continuous support that SEGA has promised and is currently carrying out, such as new options for lobbies or a whole new game mode. Only time can then tell which of the two sides is right, proving whether this eSport approach for Virtua Fighter can have the same success as that in Japan Puyo Puyo Champions.

We can’t dedicate a review to a fighting game without going to discuss the gameplay, an element not to be underestimated in this Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. The work developed decides with a certainly not very courageous move and, at the same time appreciable, not to modify the already excellent gameplay of the original. In fact, instead of focusing on the spectacularity and absurdity of Tekken or Street Fighter, the product published by SEGA aims to show the capabilities offered by the different world fighting techniques. Each component of the roster inspires its moveset a actual existing disciplines like Bājíquán, Karate, Mizongquan, Wrestling and even Lucha Libre. This results in a decidedly consistent variety of characters, which offers the possibility to find your favorite approach or to continuously experiment with different ones.

A questionable choice made in this remake remain animations which, unlike the aesthetic sector, have remained unchanged compared to the two previous editions of the work. Some might define this as a lazy choice that clashes with the new aesthetic offered, and we partly agree with these criticisms.

Yet we believe that this choice is due precisely to wanting to make the approach to old-time players simpler and more immediate, offering a renewed title but which in its foundations is always the work they have known since 2006. Definitely important then the possibility of modify the commands from the appropriate menu, allowing the player to find the setting they prefer. Finally, the possibility of deciding whether to use the new life bar or the classic one is nice, offering the right amount of fanservice that never hurts in certain productions. The gameplay therefore proves itself neat and retro at the same time, which does not reach the complexity of recent products of this kind but which makes its apparent simplicity a real strength of the entire production.

A legendary package

Along with the game’s launch, SEGA released a Paid DLC which includes bonuses dedicated to true lovers of the saga. Mainly this practice is never seen very well by the gamer community but, fortunately, the contents present here are not mandatory. Inside it are therefore included some nice emojis to use in online waiting lobbies, the soundtrack of all previous episodes of the franchise, as well as different costumes and hairstyles for all characters. Finally, it is not only included within it the historic stage of the first episode of Virtua Fighter, but also an alternative costume for each for each member of the roster that reproduces the style of that historic chapter. To try to balance the online experience, the development team has opted to limit the latter two features exclusively to local game, a certainly appreciable choice that highlights the secondary nature of the whole. In case possible future add-ons turn out to be secondary and not mandatory, the need to not make every single player feel back is certainly commendable.