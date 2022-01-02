Virtua Fighter series producer Seiji Aoki said a possible port for PC from Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown it is not a hypothesis to be discarded, but that nevertheless there are some elements to evaluate, such as the addition of the crossplay between platforms.

In an interview with Dengeki Online, Aoki explains that the arcade version of Virtua Fighter 5 “is PC based, so technically it’s possible”. However, there are some potential problems that the development team should evaluate, among them the most important is that related to crossplay.

“If we release a Steam version and players are spread across multiple platforms, then we need to think about crossplay,” Aoki explains. “To achieve crossplay, we need to create a combat system that does not suffer from lags between platforms and create an environment that makes it easy to play on any platform.”

Sarah Bryant, one of the Virtua Fighter 5 fighters

This is not an insurmountable problem, however Aoki suggests that implementing crossplay could require an investment of time and resources such that a PC port of Virtua Fighter 5 could prove fruitless from an economic point of view, given that basically we are talking about a remastared of a game from 15 years ago.

In the same interview, Aoki revealed that sales of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown have exceeded all expectations of Sega, who is now evaluating the future of the series.