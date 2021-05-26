It finally happened, June is just around the corner and that means that the first half of 2021 will come to an end very soon. While it feels like the year is flying by, that doesn’t mean that more games aren’t coming to certain services like Playstation plus.

On this occasion, the titles that arrive for Playstation plus during the month of June they are quite interesting and for very specific tastes. Let’s start with the PlayStation 5 which is Operation: Tango.

On Operation: Tango You must team up with other players in a spy adventure challenging other users by completing dangerous missions around the world with futuristic technology. It is key that both players have a microphone to be able to communicate!

Then the surprise of the week comes from Sega and the announcement of Virtua Fighter 5 which is exclusive to Playstation 4 and will also be part of the family of games for the service of Playstation plus.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this game is developed by the same people who gave us the latest titles from Yakuza Y Judgment: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio. The great thing about all this is that the game will be available for 2 months in PlayStation Plus.

Star Wars Squadrons is also coming to PlayStation Plus

Another nice surprise for users of Playstation plus is the addition of Star wars squadrons which will also be throughout the month of June. This title not only has a good campaign and support for Playstation plus, it also has multiplayer and a lot of content.

Remember you can still go down Battlefield v, Stranded Deep Y Wreckfest until May 31, so this is the time to take advantage and enjoy the experience of these titles with PS Plus.

Did you like the games that we will have during June?

