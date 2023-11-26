Lovers of the Virtua Fighter fighting game series gather! Through the page YouTube official of the franchise, SAW announced that Japanese arcades will welcome this November 28 the cabin cruiser of Virtua Fighter 3tb Onlineready to offer many intense challenges to players.

It is in fact a new version of Virtua Fighter 3tboriginally debuted in the Land of the Rising Sun way back in 1997 as an update to the original Virtua Fighter 3. In addition to presenting various balances and improvements compared to the basic edition, this “tb” offers 3 vs 3 team battles.

This new one Virtua Fighter 3tb Online will implement the possibility of carrying out online battles, taking advantage of the technology already used in Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown. Furthermore, card holders Aime will be able to save their player data which they will be able to view and edit on the VF3tb Online.NET.

Below you can find the launch trailer for the game!

Source: SAW Street Gematsu