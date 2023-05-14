Monday, May 15, 2023
Virrat | The bird flew into a power line and caught fire

May 14, 2023
in World Europe
The bird had caught fire and when it fell to the ground, it ignited the terrain.

With currents burned terrain and young forest near Pirttimäentie on Sunday. The fire started when a bird flew into a power line. The bird had caught fire and when it fell to the ground, it ignited the terrain. According to the rescue service, it is a medium voltage line.

Fire marshal Johannes Valkama says that the residents of a house a couple of hundred meters away had noticed a flash, after which the electricity went out for a while.

The residents of a nearby house were able to contain the fire with powder extinguishers in the field, but it had time to spread into the forest. In total, about half a hectare of terrain and young forest was destroyed in the fire.

