A letter from the Society for Virology (GfV) states that the uncontrolled infection would lead to an escalating increase in the number of deaths. In addition, it is not yet known how long an immunity acquired by an infection will last.

Germany Virologists are sounding the alarm Drosten and colleagues warn against the concept of herd immunity

D.he Berlin virologist Christian Drosten and other colleagues are resolutely opposed to calls to lift corona restrictions and at the same time focus on protecting particularly vulnerable people.

“It is with concern that we note that the voices are growing again who are focusing on the natural contamination of large parts of the population with the aim of herd immunity as a strategy for fighting pandemics,” says a statement by the Society for Virology (GfV) based in Heidelberg, Drosten was also involved in.

Herd immunity means that a large part of the population has become immune after an infection or vaccination, which means that the virus can no longer spread as well.

An uncontrolled infection would lead to an escalating increase in deaths, write the virologists. Even with strict isolation of older people, there are still other risk groups that are far too numerous, too heterogeneous and in some cases also undetected to be actively shielded.

“An increased risk of a severe course of Covid-19 arises, for example, in overweight, diabetes, cancer, kidney failure, chronic lung diseases, liver diseases, stroke, after transplants and during pregnancy.”

According to the GfV, it is not yet reliably known how long an immunity acquired through an infection will last. Striving for herd immunity without vaccination is unethical, medically, socially and thus also economically high-risk.

In their text, the virologists refer to the so-called Great Barrington Declaration, written by three researchers from the USA and Great Britain. According to its website, hundreds of thousands of people have already signed the declaration.

The text states, among other things: “The most empathetic approach, which weighs the risks and benefits of achieving herd immunity, is to allow those at minimal risk of death to live normal lives so that they can obtain immunity through natural infection can build up against the virus, while those who are most at risk are better protected. “