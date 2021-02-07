The mask mode can be canceled in Russia at the end of spring. This prediction was made by the scientists interviewed by RBC.

Zoya Skorpileva, candidate of medical sciences, immunologist at the European Vaccination Center, recalled that this decision requires compliance with a number of factors, including herd immunity and vaccination. “The number of cases should drop sharply. If we consider the last year – at the end of spring the incidence just started to decline, in the summer it was relatively calm, so maybe by the end of spring it will really be possible to refuse masks, ”she noted.

Allergist-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok, in turn, suggested that it would be possible to refuse masks even earlier. “I think that in April, maybe in May, there will be a cancellation of the mask and glove regime for lack of need,” he said.

According to the virologist, professor of Moscow State University, Doctor of Biological Sciences Alexei Agranovsky, while maintaining the current dynamics of reducing the incidence of COVID-19, all restrictive measures may be lifted in the summer.

In January, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, predicted the rejection of masks in 2021. According to her, an average of 20-25 percent of Russians are immune to coronavirus. In turn, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko argued that it is necessary to continue wearing masks until the formation of population immunity to COVID-19.

The general mask regime began to operate in Russia in October 2020. A mask must be worn when entering an elevator, public transport, taxi, as well as when in a parking lot, in crowded places where more than 50 people are at the same time.