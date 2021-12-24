Virologists on TV, the Vigilance prepares a “decalogue” for Rai. Giorgetti: “Enough with the invasion of experts in talks”

A decalogue to invite Rai to offer “correct” information on the Covid-19 pandemic. This is the proposal that the President of the Supervisory Commission Alberto Barachini would be working on, after the harsh criticism expressed yesterday by the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti to the space given to experts on television.

“Now that’s enough, the time has come to stop with the invasion of virologists on TV which only risks fueling confusion and uncertainty”, Giorgetti said yesterday during the meeting of the control room, in which the agreement for the new anti-Covid measures then approved by the government.

“There is an intolerance towards those who have truths in their pockets ready for every situation and season. Truths that have been systematically denied by the facts ”, is the synthesis of the thought of the Northern League minister, who, according to La Repubblica, agreed with Mario Draghi. Even the coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee, Franco Locatelli, would have told Giorgetti that measures should be taken in this regard.

The intervention proposed by the President of the Supervisory Commission Barachini will ask to avoid the “logic of infotainment”, as stated in a recent speech given by the Forza Italia senator to the Cattolica, in which he invited to avoid “lingering in the theatrical representation of opposites and of the contradictions in search of the listening data, chasing private realities “. According to Barachini, state TV should therefore “place the comparison between divergent opinions on health policy within the information broadcasts only” and not within the talk shows.