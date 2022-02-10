Bassetti defines himself as a liberal, Christian Democrat Pregliasco: virologists do not rule out a political candidacy in the future

The pandemic has brought them on media limelighthave been questioned and placed at the center of debates and controversies: I am virologists, infectious diseases, biologists and all the experts who study Covid-19 and deal with its health and clinical consequences. After this experience of great exposure to public opinion, it could in the future get into politics?

The question was addressed to Matteo Bassetti, Andrea Crisanti and Fabrizio Pregliasco during the podcast ‘Metropolis‘, led by Gerardo Greco. “This morning, on the radio – Bassetti clarified – they have me forced to give an answerI said ‘not today, but never say never for the future’. I keep doing my job, but if there ever was a tomorrow, it would be only as a technician“.

As for a possible positioning among the political parties, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, replied: “I have always been a liberalI’ve always been in the middle and I like being in the middle “. Fabrizio Pregliasco defined himself, however, “a Christian Democrat more on the approach, a moderate. I am committed not in a party sense – she then explained – but as a volunteer and president of a huge association, theAnpas which has 100,000 volunteers. This – he added – already seems to me an important commitment, more on the social front “. If someone would offer him a seat in Parliament?”Who knows – he said – I didn’t think about it “.

For Andrea Crisantihowever, the proposal has already arrived: “Pd-M5S have asked me to apply to the supplementary for the seat in Verona, but I refused. It is evident that if one is a known face, it is easier for people to identify themselves, it is not surprising “she commented, to conclude:” Then one must have the awareness of oneself and one’s limits“.

